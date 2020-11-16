CHAS launches One Stop Christmas Shop to raise funds & help local businesses

CHAS launches a one stop online Christmas shopping destination today, to help local businesses, and raise funds for its work.

CHAS’s first ever ‘One Stop Christmas Shop’ will go live at 4pm today, Monday 16 November, and will run until 4pm on Monday 30 November, giving shoppers time to browse and buy a selection of gifts on offer and get ahead of the Christmas rush.

Over 65 businesses from across Scotland have signed up to participate and are offering a wide selection of Christmas present ideas such as hotel breaks, meals, cashmere goods, whisky, family photoshoots, unique art works and fun family activities.

There is also the opportunity to window shop with a variety of small local business, with items such as hampers, wreaths and masks, jewellery, personalised clothing, cocktails and award-winning mulled wine!

The One Stop Christmas Shop is a mutually beneficial event as every business taking part has agreed to donate a percentage of sales to CHAS.

CHAS High Profile Events Manager, Diane Alton, who is organising the event, said:

“These past few months have been really hard for so many so we wanted to do something to offer people the opportunity to help local businesses this Christmas while also supporting CHAS children and families. “By purchasing festive gifts through our One Stop Christmas Shop our supporters can tick off gifts from their list, whilst shopping local all with the added bonus that their purchases are making a real difference. We are grateful to everyone participating in this online shopping event which we hope will prove to be a fantastic, festive fundraiser for all.”

Like many other charities in the current pandemic, CHAS has had to transform its operations. While both Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch are continuing to provide end of life care, the charity now also runs a virtual children’s hospice to support families who are having to completely self-isolate. Through this service, families are offered extensive support by phone and video on important issues such as clinical guidance, financial advice and bereavement. CHAS family support teams also offer a range of interactive activities, art clubs, storytelling and friendship calls to children and parents.