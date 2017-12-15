Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Eight more great products supporting charities this Christmas

Posted by on 15 December 2017
There are lots of great items on sale this that are raising funds for charities. Here are eight more, from photos, to jumpers and soft toys, and even hot drinks. 

1. Maxol

Maxol is aiming to raise £20,000 this Christmas for its charity partner AWARE, by donating 10c from every cup of coffee, tea and hot drink purchased at participating Maxol service stations across Northern Ireland until 31 December.

 

2. Irish Times

Irish Times photographers have produced a gallery of images with all proceeds from sales to be donated to its charity partners, Women’s Aid & Féileacáin. print is mounted and framed and will be signed if taken by an Irish Times photographer.

 

3. Emma Bridgewater

An exclusive Emma Bridgewater mug is being sold in Norwich ahead of the summer’s GoGo Hares trail, with all proceeds going to the Norfolk-based Break charity. The mugs are available from Jarrolds as well as from Break and come in a special money box to encourage people to raise more funds for the charity.

 

4. Enesco

Enesco is donating £1.35 to GOSH for every large and cuddly Peter Rabbit soft toy it sells. The Great Ormond Street Peter Rabbit has been created using original artwork inspired by the drawings of patients who took part in the hospital’s arts programme Go Create.

 

5. Mr Hugh’s Oils

Mr Hugh’s Oils has a rather splendid calendar for sale, with all proceeds going to its charity Moth in a China Shop. This is its third naked calendar in partnership with the University of Gloucestershire Men’s Rugby Union.

 

6. Matt Needle

These cool dog prints from Matt Needle see 30% of the £20 price donated to the artist’s local dog charity, where he also volunteers.

 

7. Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas is selling this pretty Eve charity charm necklace for £29.50. £5 goes to the Eve Appeal.

 

8. Selfish Mother

Selfish Mother is selling a range of Christmas jumpers created with a range of celebrities including Nicholas Hoult, David Gandy, Luke Evans and Erin O’Connor. The jumpers are £50 each with half of the retail price going to Save the Children. Selfish Mother ran the campaign last Christmas and raised £75,000 for the charity.

