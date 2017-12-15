Eight more great products supporting charities this Christmas

There are lots of great items on sale this Christmas that are raising funds for charities. Here are eight more, from photos, to jumpers and soft toys, and even hot drinks.

Happy to be supporting Aware throughout the festive season making a 10c donation for every cup sold at participating Maxol Service Stations #ChangingLives https://t.co/IYowIbYUzj — The Maxol Group (@TheMaxolGroup) December 8, 2017

1. Maxol

Maxol is aiming to raise £20,000 this Christmas for its charity partner AWARE, by donating 10c from every cup of coffee, tea and hot drink purchased at participating Maxol service stations across Northern Ireland until 31 December.

Ideal Christmas Gifts: Charity Prints from The Irish Times: A unique gift that supports @IrishTimes charity partners @Womens_Aid and @Feileacain1 https://t.co/x0qk2AMtgd — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) December 14, 2017

2. Irish Times

Irish Times photographers have produced a gallery of images with all proceeds from sales to be donated to its charity partners, Women’s Aid & Féileacáin. print is mounted and framed and will be signed if taken by an Irish Times photographer.

Christmas gift idea for a special person – this exclusive @EmmaBridgewater @break_charity mug being sold through @JarroldsNorwich in @NorwichLanes with all proceeds supporting the great work by this Norfolk Children’s charity ahead of the #ggh18 trail in the summer of #Hares pic.twitter.com/PhgKcJKarX — GoGoHares 2018 (@GoGoHares2018) December 10, 2017

3. Emma Bridgewater

An exclusive Emma Bridgewater mug is being sold in Norwich ahead of the summer’s GoGo Hares trail, with all proceeds going to the Norfolk-based Break charity. The mugs are available from Jarrolds as well as from Break and come in a special money box to encourage people to raise more funds for the charity.

Day 9 of our #AdventCalendar 🎁

Give a gift that gives twice this Christmas – For everyone one of these large Peter Rabbit soft toys sold, £1.35 will be given to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity 🤗🎄 #peterrabbit #beatrixpotter #GOSH pic.twitter.com/h5GLiIzjTY — EnescoBeatrixPotter (@ENBeatrixPotter) December 9, 2017

4. Enesco

Enesco is donating £1.35 to GOSH for every large and cuddly Peter Rabbit soft toy it sells. The Great Ormond Street Peter Rabbit has been created using original artwork inspired by the drawings of patients who took part in the hospital’s arts programme Go Create.

Crack someone up this Christmas with a novelty gift.. The 2018 Mr Hugh's calendars! All proceeds go to our charity, Moth in a China Shop! pic.twitter.com/wJgRVtuEO6 — Mr Hugh's (@MrHughsOil) December 1, 2017

5. Mr Hugh’s Oils

Mr Hugh’s Oils has a rather splendid calendar for sale, with all proceeds going to its charity Moth in a China Shop. This is its third naked calendar in partnership with the University of Gloucestershire Men’s Rugby Union.

6. Matt Needle

These cool dog prints from Matt Needle see 30% of the £20 price donated to the artist’s local dog charity, where he also volunteers.

New necklace from @OliverBonas available. For every purchase £5 is donated to The Eve Appeal! pic.twitter.com/oVJLLTModz — The Eve Appeal (@eveappeal) November 27, 2017

7. Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas is selling this pretty Eve charity charm necklace for £29.50. £5 goes to the Eve Appeal.

Luke Evans photographed by Greg Williams for Selfish Mother x Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day (via profimedia.cz) pic.twitter.com/Qup4JrvP5Q — luke3vans (@luke3vans6779) October 30, 2017

8. Selfish Mother

Selfish Mother is selling a range of Christmas jumpers created with a range of celebrities including Nicholas Hoult, David Gandy, Luke Evans and Erin O’Connor. The jumpers are £50 each with half of the retail price going to Save the Children. Selfish Mother ran the campaign last Christmas and raised £75,000 for the charity.

