Children’s hospital charity asks people to gift something other than chocolate this Christmas

Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity is trying to encourage people to buy less chocolate for children in hospital this Christmas, with the offer of an alternative this December.

ECHC receives a great number of sweet donations every year from members of the public who want to treat children across Edinburgh and surrounding healthcare settings. However, this means it often ends up with far more chocolate than it can use.

Early chocolate gifting this year has already given the charity plenty, and it is now asking for monetary donations instead through its ‘Selection Box with a Difference’.

The selection box offers the public the chance to donate something that will have a real impact. It features different options designed to provide comfort and support to patients and their families, such as a vibrating Buzzy Bee that disrupts nerve pathways and eases pain for children receiving injections.

Sue Diamond, Community Fundraiser at ECHC, said: