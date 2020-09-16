£5m available for City of London community projects

The City of London Corporation is inviting applications from community projects for grants from its Neighbourhood Fund, which has been boosted by a £5 million funding pot resulting from new development in the Square Mile.

The cash comes from the Community Infrastructure Levy paid by developers and forms part of a wider pot of just under £50 million, the remainder of which is to be used for City infrastructure improvements.

Grants of between £1,000 and £50,000 will be considered by a panel of officers with applications for grants over £50,000 to go before the City Corporation’s Resource Allocation Sub-Committee.

Charity and voluntary groups, residents’ associations, businesses and other organisations can apply to the Neighbourhood Fund, with grants available to any scheme benefitting the community, including improvements to buildings or open spaces, sports or cultural projects or revenue and staff costs.

