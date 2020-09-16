£5m available for City of London community projects

The City of London Corporation is inviting applications from community projects for grants from its Neighbourhood Fund, which has been boosted by a £5 million funding pot resulting from new development in the Square Mile.
The cash comes from the Community Infrastructure Levy paid by developers and forms part of a wider pot of just under £50 million, the remainder of which is to be used for City infrastructure improvements.
Grants of between £1,000 and £50,000 will be considered by a panel of officers with applications for grants over £50,000 to go before the City Corporation’s Resource Allocation Sub-Committee.
Charity and voluntary groups, residents’ associations, businesses and other organisations can apply to the Neighbourhood Fund, with grants available to any scheme benefitting the community, including improvements to buildings or open spaces, sports or cultural projects or revenue and staff costs.
Catherine McGuinness, City of London Corporation Policy Chair, said:
“The Neighbourhood Fund is a great example of how new developments in the City are not only bringing economic benefits but also community benefits for people who live and work in the Square Mile.
“The scope for these grants has deliberately been left quite broad as we felt it was important that our communities should decide for themselves what kind of projects they felt were important.
“Applications could include things like new play equipment or gardens, improving a building used by the public, running an arts or sports project or funding for a staff member to deliver a community scheme.
“I’d encourage organisations in the City to submit their application to ensure the projects that really matter to them benefit from the funding available.”
