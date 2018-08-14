London Marathon Trust announces latest grant recipients & next application deadlines

The next application deadline for both the London Marathon Trust’s Small Capital Grants Programme and its Major Capital Grants Programme is 17 October.

The Small Capital Grants Programme offers funding of between £5,000 and £20,000 to help improve existing amenities or to build new facilities that will enable organisations to encourage and support more people to become involved in physical activity, sport and/or play, with current priorities to increase participation, especially among those who are currently physically inactive or who have low levels of activity.

The Major Capital Grants Programme offers between £20,001 and £150,000 for the renovation, modernisation or creation of significant facilities for organisations that can demonstrate a clear commitment to encouraging and supporting people who are not physically active to participate in physical activity, sport and/or play, with the same priorities as the Small Capital Grants Programme.

This week, London Marathon Charitable Trust announced new grants totalling £2,059,634 for projects in London, Buckinghamshire and Surrey, taking the total amount of money awarded in The Trust’s history to more than £70 million.

The latest grants include £841,500 toward improvements to The Gloucester Gate Playground in Regents Park and Greenwich Park Playground, which will see The Royal Parks deliver Play Programmes in partnership with London Play, local schools and partner organisations such as the West Euston Partnership and Greenwich Parents Voice.

Loyd Grossman, Chairman of The Royal Parks charity, said:

“This investment will allow the creation of play facilities of the highest quality. Through innovative design, the existing playgrounds will be transformed, catering to visitors of all ages and abilities and encouraging imaginative and social play. We are very grateful to The London Marathon Charitable Trust for making these ambitious plans a reality.”

A £500,000 grant has also been awarded to the London Borough Barking & Dagenham toward a new community hub building at Parsloes Park, Dagenham. The Parklife Project will aim to offer high quality, accessible and affordable football and fitness in an area of London that currently sees low levels of physical activity and associated poor health outcomes.