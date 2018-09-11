Stronger Communities fund now open for applications to support London projects

The City of London Corporation’s Central Grants Programme is looking for community projects to support across London through its Stronger Communities grants scheme.

Stronger Communities is looking for applications from charities and voluntary organisations delivering projects anywhere in the City of London and on the housing estates it runs in wider London. It is open for applications until 16 November.

Grants issued through the Central Grants Programme’s Stronger Communities theme will be awarded to projects enabling more people to become involved in their local neighbourhood, and encouraging a broader understanding of the diverse needs of these communities. It will also support projects promoting and contributing to the health and wellbeing of communities.

The Central Grants Programme is administered by City Bridge Trust, the City of London Corporation’s charitable funder.

There are also three other funding streams also still open for applications:

Enjoying Green Spaces and the Natural Environment

Inspiring London through Culture

Education & Employment

Further information on the funding opportunities is available on the City of London Corporation’s site.

Alison Gowman, Chair of the City of London Corporation’s City Bridge Trust committee, said:

“In the world we live in today, with fast paced lifestyles and the rise of social media, it’s becoming harder and harder to bring neighbourhoods together and achieve a real sense of community. “This programme is a great opportunity for community projects to really thrive and now’s the time to apply, to set a small bit of time aside to make potentially a huge difference.”

In March 2017 eight cultural projects were the first to be awarded funding through the Central Grants Programme. They were awarded a total of £47,332 through its Inspiring London Through Culture round of funding.

The money went to a range of projects, from an Easter performance at St Paul’s Cathedral about the resurrection of Christ, to the expansion of a family festival offering architecturally inspired activities and workshops in the Square Mile.

In addition, The City of London also has a new crowdfunding programme, Our Aldgate, to provide residents with support to improve their home town, be it through a public garden, a new local festival, or sprucing up a street with some public art. Projects crowdfunding may be eligible for up to £400k in additional funding. To find out more, there is a free evening workshop on 27 September.