London Marathon Charitable Trust offers £5m to help increase people’s fitness

The London Marathon Charitable Trust is making £5 million of grant funding available to buy, build or renovate facilities for physical activity in London and Surrey in the next year.

The money will be available up to 30 September 2019, and will go to projects that provide accessible and sustainable facilities that encourage and support more people to become and remain active.

Organisations can apply for Small Grants of £5,000 to £20,000 and for Major Grants of £20,001 to £150,000.

More information on the criteria for applying is available on the Trust’s site, and the next deadlines for applying for funding are:

Small Grants (£5,000-£20,000) – Wednesday 16 January 2019

Major Grants (£20,001-£150,000) – Stage 1: Wednesday 16 January 2019

Sir Rodney Walker, Chair of The Trust, said: