Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

London Marathon Charitable Trust offers £5m to help increase people’s fitness

Posted by on 30 October 2018 in News
0 Comments
trainers
London Marathon Charitable Trust offers £5m to help increase people’s fitness

The Marathon Charitable Trust is making £5 million of grant available to buy, build or renovate facilities for physical activity in and Surrey in the next year.

The money will be available up to 30 September 2019, and will go to projects that provide accessible and sustainable facilities that encourage and support more people to become and remain active.

Organisations can apply for Small of £5,000 to £20,000 and for Major of £20,001 to £150,000.

More information on the criteria for applying is available on the Trust’s site, and the next deadlines for applying for funding are:

  • Small Grants (£5,000-£20,000) – Wednesday 16 January 2019
  • Major Grants (£20,001-£150,000) – Stage 1: Wednesday 16 January 2019

Sir Rodney Walker, Chair of The Trust, said:

“We are in the midst of a physical inactivity and obesity crisis with the long-term health and wellbeing of the population at serious risk due to the prevalence of sedentary lifestyles.

“The Trust’s programme in 2018-19 aims to help tackle this crisis by providing grants to organisations that demonstrate a real commitment to engaging and supporting the whole community to be more active, more often. We encourage anyone who thinks they may be eligible for funding to please get in touch.”

Tags:, ,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />