City of London Corporation calls on firms & individuals to support tsunami appeal

The City of London Corporation is encouraging City firms and individuals to donate to Save the Children’s Indonesia Tsunami Appeal after it gave £30,000.

Over 420 people died and more than 1,000 people were injured in the tsunami that struck the coastal towns of Sundra Strait in Indonesia on 22 December after the AnakKrakatau volcano erupted. Over 880 homes have been destroyed, leaving over 16,000 people displaced.

The money given to Save the Children UK for the appeal will support the charity’s staff on the ground setting up an urgent response, distributing temporary shelter, providing families with essential hygiene and offering psychological support to children to overcome the distressing experience.

We've just given £30,000 to the Save the Children’s Indonesia Tsunami Appeal @save_children and strongly encourage City firms to support the charity helping families in Indonesia affected by this disaster https://t.co/lhMajCQz9I pic.twitter.com/OCMw0qJroA — City of London (@cityoflondon) January 7, 2019

The donation comes from the City Corporation’s Disaster Relief Fund, which seeks to relieve human suffering. It has now given £170,000 to good causes in the last two years, including £25,000 towards the We Love Manchester Appeal following the devastating terror attack in the city and £40,000 to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s 2018 Indonesia Tsunami Appeal.

Jeremy Mayhew, Chairman of City of London Corporation’s Finance Committee, said: