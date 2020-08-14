Paul McKenzie appointed Fundraising Director for Teenage Cancer Trust

Paul McKenzie has taken up the role of Fundraising Director at Teenage Cancer Trust, replacing Liz Tait, who recently left the charity to take up a post at Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.

McKenzie has been at Teenage Cancer Trust since June, when he joined as Deputy Director of Philanthropy and Entertainment. He was appointed to the lead role following an open selection and recruitment process, which included an interview with young people who have experienced cancer and received support from the charity.

McKenzie has worked in fundraising for over 16 years, most recently at Depaul UK, where he created a long-term strategy for diversification of income and transformed its approach to digital and mass communications. Prior to that he worked at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home where he led the Philanthropy and Partnerships team.

Commenting on his appointment, Kate Collins, Chief Executive of Teenage Cancer Trust said:

“I am delighted that Paul McKenzie is stepping up to this important role at such a critical time for Teenage Cancer Trust – and for young people with cancer. Right now, young people with cancer are feeling especially isolated and vulnerable and we are doing everything we can to maintain our vital frontline services. “Like most charities, our income has taken a hit due to coronavirus, so Paul’s extensive experience will be key to ensuring our amazing community of supporters are motivated to continue to fund our teenage cancer wards, nurses and youth workers. “We had a hugely high-quality pool of motivated and expert fundraising leaders apply for the role and I’d like to thank all the candidates for their interest in supporting our essential work. I am looking forward to working with Paul and seeing him, the team, our supporters and our ability to change the lives of young people with cancer thrive under his leadership.”

McKenzie said: