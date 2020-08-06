New CEOs for Charlie House & Royal Free Charity, & other sector movers

Charlie House and Royal Free Charity have both announced new CEOs, while among the Trustee appointments, Tanya Steele has joined DEC and Anna Tylor is RNIB’s next Chair of Trustees.

Louise Andrew appointed CEO of Charlie House

Aberdeen-based children’s charity Charlie House has appointed Louise Andrew as Chief Executive Officer. Andrew is a former corporate lawyer with 18 years’ experience both in-house and in private practice having held senior roles for British Energy Group plc, KCA Deutag and John Wood Group plc. More recently she held the role of Chair and Interim CEO at the charity Transition Extreme Sports Limited.

SASC appoints Nick Moran as Chief Operating Officer

Social and Sustainable Capital (SASC) has expanded its management team with the appointment of Nick Moran as its Chief Operating Officer. Moran brings to SASC over 25 years’ experience gained with alternative investment fund managers. He was previously a partner at Helford Capital Partners, a systematic hedge fund manager and regulatory hosting platform provider, which he joined in 2013. In his new role, Moran is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of SASC reporting to Managing Director, Ben Rick. Together with the rest of the management team, Nick will play a key role in the growth of SASC’s business.

RNIB announces new Chair of Trustees

RNIB has announced that Anna Tylor has been appointed as its new Chair of Trustees. Anna is currently Chair of the Vision Foundation, a role she will step down from at the end of August in order to join RNIB. Tylor will take over as Chair in Autumn 2020, following a transition period over the summer. In her current role as Chair of the Vision Foundation, she has overseen a transformation of the charity’s branding, strategy and finances, and is a long-time advocate for greater inclusion of disabled people, and blind and partially sighted people in particular. She initiated the establishment of the UK educational collection, now RNIB’s Bookshare, to offer visually impaired and other disabled learners equal access to the curriculum.

Jon Spiers takes up CEO role at Royal Free Charity

Royal Free Charity has appointed Jon Spiers as its next CEO, taking over the role in September. Spiers joins the charity from Autistica, where he holds the same position, and previously advised senior leaders in charities, pharmaceutical companies and biotech in clinical areas including lung cancer, leukaemia, genomics, HIV, meningitis, infectious diseases and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Previously the Head of Public Affairs and Campaigning for Cancer Research UK, Spiers also played a key role in the campaign for smoke-free legislation in England and Wales. He was named Rising CEO at the Third Sector Awards 2017, the International Society for Autism Research’s Autism Advocate 2018 and the Institute of Directors’ Charity Director of the Year 2019. He is also a trustee of the Association of Medical Research Charities.

Maureen O’Neil joins WaterAid international as Chair of Board

Maureen O’Neil has joined the WaterAid international Board as Chair. She has worked in the international development and healthcare fields for more than thirty years, most recently as President of the Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement. Previous posts also include President of the International Development Research Centre, President of the Ottawa-based North-South Institute, and Interim President of the International Centre for Human Rights and Democratic Development. O’Neil took up the chair position on 1 August from current incumbent Rob Skinner, who has stepped down after four years as chair, but remains on the WaterAid international Board for a further year, as chair of the Board of WaterAid Australia.

Tanya Steele joins DEC as trustee

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has announced that Tanya Steele will join the its Board of Trustees as an independent trustee, succeeding Baroness Helene Hayman who she completed her term in July. Steele has been Chief Executive of WWF since 2017 and previously held positions at two DEC member charities – starting in the sector as a volunteer for the British Red Cross before moving to Save the Children where she drove supporter growth and income as Executive Director of Marketing, Fundraising and Communications, and later led the organisation as interim Chief Executive.

UK Youth announces new Chair of Board of Trustees

David Thomlinson is joining UK Youth as its next Chair of the Board of Trustees from December 2020. He has more than 40 years’ experience in engineering and business, serving on the Global Management Board of Accenture for 11 years before retiring in 2014. His previous roles at Accenture included Group Chief Executive of the Resources industries, Chairman of the UK and Ireland geographies and overall responsibility for Strategy and Operations across 55 countries. Thomlinson is also Chair of Moixa Energy, International Secretary of the Royal Academy of Engineering and advisory board member of BecomingX – Plant for Peace and Immerse, as well as a long-term supporter of Teach First and on the UK Board of Teach for All.

New Chair of Trustees for Make-A-Wish UK

Lin Hinnigan, former Chief Executive of the Youth Justice Board, joined Make-A-Wish UK as Chair of Trustees on 3 August. Her professional background is as an educational psychologist and she has spent more than 20 years in leadership roles across the public, education and charity sectors. Positions include Director and Chief Executive of several public bodies including the qualifications organisation QDCA, the Teaching Agency and the General Social Care Council. She has been an independent governor at De Montfort University in Leicester since July 2017 and took on the role of Chair of Governors during a period of challenge and renewal up to 2020. She has also been an associate Non-Executive Director on two NHS Trust Boards since 2017. She takes over from outgoing Chair Per Harkjaer, a business leader primarily running food companies, who joined the charity in February 2015.