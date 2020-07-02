New CEOs for UK Community Foundations & nurtureuk

With UK Community Foundations and nurtureuk both announcing new CEOs, there has also been a raft of Chair and trustee appointments, while the Prince of Wales has extended his patronage of Breast Cancer Haven.

UK Community Foundations appoints Rosemary Macdonald as CEO

UK Community Foundations (UKCF) has appointed Rosemary Macdonald as CEO, having acted as interim CEO of UKCF since March.

Prior to joining UKCF, MacDonald was CEO of Wiltshire Community Foundation for twelve years. The appointment follows her effective performance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Setting out her vision for the future of UKCF, Macdonald said:

“We will champion local philanthropy, bringing more resources to local communities as we enter challenging fiscal times. We will continue to be the voice of local communities in national forums, providing the insight through our local lens. “We will continue to develop our members’ skills and capacity, learning from experts across the UK and internationally. We will also put diversity, equality and inclusion at the heart of what we do, providing training for UKCF and its members to understand the needs of marginalised communities to ensure that we deliver equitable grant making.”

New CEO and Chair for nurtureuk

Arti Sharma (pictured) has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of nurtureuk, replacing Kevin Kibble, with Nicola Hannam succeeding Susan Henderson as Chair.

Sharma has been a trustee at nurtureuk since May 2018, and was the former Deputy Chief Executive for youth social action charity City Year UK. There, she led all of the charity’s external facing activities including school sales, recruitment, partnerships, public affairs, communications and development. Her background in marketing and communications spans multiple not for profit and commercial sectors, and she created the British Council’s ‘Study Work Create’ campaign. Sharma is also an ACEVO Leadership Fellow Winner.

Sharma commented:

“I am delighted and humbled to have this incredible opportunity to lead nurtureuk in its next chapter. Having had first-hand experience of bereavement at a young age and knowing the subsequent impact it had upon my early school years, I strongly believe children from any background have the right to a safe and nurturing environment to be the best they can be. “I’ve been passionate about the betterment of children and young people throughout my career and am looking forward to progressing the incredible legacy nurtureuk has built. I am fortunate to be joining the charity at a time when its reputation and influence is growing, and I want to see its impact continue to expand. I look forward to building on the many achievements nurtureuk has delivered.”

Nurtureuk’s outgoing Chief Executive Kevin Kibble was due to retire at the end of June but is instead undertaking a maternity cover role during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

New Chairs for National Lottery Community Fund’s England & Scotland Committees

The National Lottery Community Fund has appointed new Chairs of its England and Scotland Committees.

John Mothersole has taken the reins of the Fund’s England Committee, advising how National Lottery funding is used to support communities in England to thrive. Previously a regular member of the Fund’s England Committee, he has held several senior positions in local government across the UK. In December 2019, he stood down from his post as Chief Executive of Sheffield City Council after more than a decade in the job.

Kate Still (pictured) is to lead the Fund’s Scotland Committee, overseeing grant making in the country. With over 25 years’ experience in education, employability and community enterprise, Kate is currently Director for Scotland at The Prince’s Trust. Previously she was Chair of Employment Support Scotland and a Fellow of the Institute of Employability.

Four new trustees for The Royal Free Charity

The Royal Free Charity has appointed Caroline Clarke (pictured), Melanie Sherwood, Nicola Grinstead and Katie Morrison to its board of trustees.

Caroline Clarke has been group chief executive of Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust (RFL) since February 2019, having previously served as the RFL’s deputy chief executive and chief finance officer. She is also a trustee of Overcoming MS and the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).

Melanie Sherwood worked for many years in the retail, publishing and property sector, and is a trustee of two charities: It’s Your Life, which helps underprivileged children and families in the UK, and Grenada Schools, an educational charity. She has also been an active member of various charity committees, including Save the Children and Centrepoint.

Nicola Grinstead, currently director of West London Children’s Healthcare at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Chelsea and Westminster NHS Foundation Trust, brings leadership experience in both the NHS and as a charity trustee. She was deputy CEO at Great Ormond Street Hospital, having previously served as director of operations and performance at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, and is also the former chair of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.

Katie Morrison has 20 years’ experience of communications and is currently director of communications, campaigns and UK programmes at Plan International UK. She previously led the communications functions for both Great Ormond Street Hospital and Charity.

Prince of Wales extends Breast Cancer Haven patronage

The Prince of Wales has extended his patronage of Breast Cancer Haven for a further term.

The Prince of Wales first became Patron of Breast Cancer Haven in 2000, three years after the charity was founded, and has been able to visit its centres in London, Leeds, and Hereford.

Members of the Royal Family have been regular supporters of Breast Cancer Haven with HRH Sophie, Countess of Wessex holding the position of trustee from 2001 to 2009. More recently, Breast Cancer Haven staff received a personal message of support from The Prince of Wales for their work during the current coronavirus crisis.