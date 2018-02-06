Who’s moving? Recruitment round-up for February 2018

Here is UK Fundraising’s latest recruitment round-up, including two charity Chief Executive moves and two new appointments at the SCVO.

Terry O’Neill appointed Trustee of The London Marathon Charitable Trust

Terry O’Neill has been appointed as a Trustee of The London Marathon Charitable Trust. He was nominated by the Local Government Association (LGA) to replace Councillor Sonja Crisp, who is retiring. Councillor O’Neill has been leader of Warrington City Council since 2011 and is a member of the LGA National Culture, Tourism and Sport Board. He is the Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Warrington Wolves Charitable Foundation, where he has helped to deliver a number of community projects. He also chairs the Rugby League Development Management Board.

Anna Fowlie takes up CEO role at SCVO

Anna Fowlie has been appointed new Chief Executive Officer of The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations’ (SCVO), and will take up the post in April 2018. Fowlie joins from the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) where she has been Chief Executive since 2009. Her appointment follows the retirement of predecessor Martin Sime, who left the organisation in December 2017 after more than twenty five years at the helm. Lucy McTernan has been acting Chief Executive Officer since Martin’s retirement, and will continue in that role until April.

YoungMinds Chief Executive Sarah Brennan to step down

Sarah Brennan, Chief Executive of YoungMinds, has announced that she will step down from her role in May 2018. Brennan has led YoungMinds since 2007, during which time the charity has more than tripled in size. Over the last ten years, she has influenced major government policy initiatives, including the Future in Mind strategy in 2014 and last year’s Green Paper on Children and Young People’s Mental Health. She also has also overseen the expansion of the charity’s Parents Helpline, the creation of Headmeds, and run major youth participation programmes including Very Important Kids and YoungMindsVs.

Philippa Charles joins SASC investment committee

UK fund manager and social enterprise Social and Sustainable Capital (SASC) has strengthened its investment committee by appointing Philippa Charles, Director, Garfield Weston Foundation. As part of SASC’s investment committee, Charles will be helping to analyse and make investment decisions. She brings extensive experience to SASC. Prior to her role at the Garfield Weston Foundation, she worked in a global role in Associated British Foods. Her career has also included roles in banking at Barclays Plc and in professional services at Ernst & Young and JM Consulting.

Cristina Andreatta joins Longleigh Foundation as Director

Cristina Andreatta has joined new national grant-giving charity Longleigh Foundation as director with strategic responsibility for developing its grant-funding programme and expanding its work across England. Andreatta was previously Senior Network Engagement Manager at the Association of Charitable Foundations. Prior to this, she held key management posts with the Human Trafficking Foundation and Migrants’ Rights Network.

Andrew Burns takes up Convenor role at SCVO

The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisation’s (SCVO) Board of Trustees has appointed Andrew Burns, former Edinburgh City Council Leader and local councillor, as the organisation’s new Convener. Appointed in January following an open process via a selection panel, he will work with colleagues on SCVO’s Board for up to six years, The Convener role is a voluntary position, providing leadership for – and accountability to – Scotland’s third sector.