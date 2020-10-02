New Fundraising Director for Comic Relief, & more mover news

Fatima Ribeiro has been appointed Executive Director of Fundraising and Creative at Comic Relief, while Melanie Stoutzker is the new Fundraising Director at London Library, Brian Higgins has taken up the role of CEO at Resource Alliance, and the NSPCC has appointed its first ever young Trustees.

Fatima Ribeiro joins Comic Relief as Executive Director of Fundraising & Creative

Comic Relief has appointed Islamic Relief UK’s Executive Board member and Head of Project Management Office, Fatima Ribeiro, as its Executive Director of Fundraising and Creative. Ribeiro starts this month, overseeing brand engagement, digital content, public fundraising and philanthropy and develop strong impact led ethical storytelling. She has worked in the charity sector for over a decade, most recently worked for Islamic Relief UK for over five years in a range of executive roles and on the Board. Prior to this, Ribeiro was Corporate Partnerships Manager at Fitzrovia Youth in Action.

Brian Higgins appointed Resource Alliance CEO

Resource Alliance has appointed its new CEO, Brian Higgins, who will be leaving his post as CEO of Ireland’s Bloomfield Health Services on 30 November 2020. With extensive international experience in service development, fundraising and operational delivery, Brian’s appointment is seen as a strong affirmation of the organisation’s commitment to strengthen the IFC and build and expand the Resource Alliance Global Community.

Dominic Carter of News UK to join Board at NABS

Dominic Carter, group chief commercial officer at News UK, has been appointed to the Trustee Board at NABS, the support organisation for the advertising and media industry. Carter is a long-term supporter of NABS and also a member of the NABS 100 Club – the organisation’s group of senior leaders who mentor people across the industry. With a CV that includes roles across News International and Mirror Group, he has one of the industry’s strongest track records in commercial operations.

The London Library appoints Melanie Stoutzker as Fundraising Director

The London Library has appointed Melanie Stoutzker as Fundraising Director. With more than 25 years as a development professional, Stoutzker has extensive experience working on a range of fundraising projects with organisations in the heritage, cultural, arts, research, health and charity sectors.

Dana Segal & David Burgess appointed Cultural Sector Network co-chairs

The IoF’s Cultural Sector Network has appointed two new co-chairs. Dana Segal is an international fundraising and management consultant, working with charities around the world. She is a Senior Partner Consultant at =mc consulting, Director of Adapt for Arts and Deputy Director of the National Arts Fundraising School. Dana is also co-chair of Emergency Exit Arts. David Burgess is Director of Apollo Fundraising, a fundraising consultancy company specialising in supporting arts and culture organisations. He has been a member of the Cultural Sector Network’s Professional Development subcommittee for 5 years. Dana and David are both regular speakers at the Cultural Sector Network conference, as well as at other fundraising conferences and events.

The Funding Network appoints Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede as Trustee

London based live crowd funding charity, The Funding Network has announced the appointment of Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede to its Board of Trustees. Aig-Imoukhuede read Law at Kings College, London and holds an MBA from the University of Cambridge and an MSc in Development Management from the London School of Economics. She sits on the board of the Africa Initiative for Governance, a not-for-profit founded to improve public sector performance in Nigeria, through collaborations with governments, academic institutions, and other partners. She is also the Vice-Chair of the board of The Ovie Brume Foundation.

Sir Duncan Nichol joins DWF Foundation as Chair

DWF Foundation has appointed Sir Duncan Nichol as the Foundation’s next Chair. Sir Duncan will step up from his current role as trustee, and his duties commenced on 24 September 2020. Sir Duncan Nichol brings a wide range of knowledge and expertise to the DWF Foundation. He is the former CEO of the NHS and has previously held roles as the Chair of the Parole Board of England and Wales and Commissioner of Judicial Appointments. Sir Duncan will succeed Jim Davies, who will step down as Chair but remain an active Trustee and Patron focused on engagement and fundraising.

Andrew Harrison joins The Mix as Chair of Trustees

The Mix has appointed Andrew Harrison as its Chair of Trustees. Harrison took up the post in September and brings a wealth of experience in business development and management. He replaces Luke Taylor, who is the CEO of CRM and Digital for Omnicom, and who remains on the Board as a trustee. Andrew Harrison is currently a partner at Freston Road Investments where he advises on a number of entrepreneurial consumer brands, including Five Guys, Secret Cinema, and Strike. He served as Chairman of Carphone Warehouse Ltd and was Group Chief Executive of Carphone Warehouse PLC before its merger, which he led with Dixon’s Group plc.

Bernie Hollywood joins forces with Collection Pot

Global charity consultant and fundraiser Bernie Hollywood OBE has joined forces with Collection Pot, a UK Fintech business specialising in cashless collection and fund disbursement. Hollywood has over three decades of experience within the charitable and corporate sector. He will be advising the Collection Pot team on extending their group collecting platform to the global charitable sector. Over the past 35 years he has raised over £42 million for UK and overseas charities through creative corporate partnerships.

NSPCC appoints first ever young Trustees

The NSPCC has appointed its first ever young trustees as part of its renewed commitment to ensure children and young people are at the centre of every decision. Sheanna Patelmaster (top), 24, who grew up in Manchester and Ife Grillo (bottom image), 22, from London, have joined the organisation’s Board of Trustees, after being elected at the charity’s first virtual Annual Council Meeting, which took place via Zoom on 1 October. The charity received 166 applications from young people across the UK.

The new role runs for a three-year term and will see Patelmaster and Grillo sit alongside NSPCC Chair of Trustees, Neil Berkett and 16 other Trustees on the NSPCC decision-making board. They will also work with the charity’s Young People’s Advisory Board. The pair graduated from the University of Cambridge and Bristol respectively. Grillo also served as Vice-Chair of the board of trustees to the British Youth Council between 2014-2017, and Patelmaster has served as a youth leader and young trustee at multiple charities including Tameside Scouts.