Instagram unveils new tool for personal fundraisers

Instagram has today (21 July) announced a new tool to enable people to fundraise for personal causes that matter to them.

Since launching its first fundraising tool last year with donation stickers, Instagram has seen people use it to raise money for numerous causes, from the Black Lives Matter movement to fundraising for those worst affected by coronavirus. Since January 2020, people have raised more than $65 million for Covid-related causes globally through Facebook and Instagram, and in just the last 30 days it has seen donations using the Instagram sticker double.

A a result, from today, Instagram is starting a small test in the US, UK and Ireland giving people the ability to create and donate to personal fundraisers on Instagram. Small business owners will also be able to use the tool to fundraise for business costs.

The test will be on Android, followed by iOS.