Partnership between Prostate Cancer UK & Trinity Mirror kicks off with Keepie Uppie Challenge

Trinity Mirror has pledged to donate £3.50 to Prostate Cancer UK up to a total of £9,000 every time someone beats its editor’s total of 33 keepie uppies in its new challenge for the charity.

The Keepie Uppie Challenge kicks off a new partnership between Trinity Mirror and Prostate Cancer UK, which will see Trinity Mirror support the charity with a major new campaign, working with the7stars media agency. As well as the social media football challenge, the partnership will also see high-impact takeovers and native content across Trinity Mirror’s national and regional titles.

The Keepie Uppie Challenge invites people to show off their skills by filming themselves doing as many keepie uppies with a ball as they can and then sharing on social media with the hashtag #keepieuppiechallenge. People are then encouraged to tag and challenge their friends to beat their total and make a donation to Prostate Cancer UK.

Now this is impressive 👏 There is still time to try the #KeepieUppieChallenge for @ProstateUK https://t.co/74C4mjBP1G https://t.co/2AJ3OonoEV — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 30, 2017

The Mirror’s editor-in-chief Lloyd Embley launched the fundraising challenge on Saturday 29th April, challenging the public and football players Robbie Savage and Stan Collymore to beat his total.

At the end of May, the second phase of the campaign will go live with Prostate Cancer UK taking over key sections within the Daily Mirror to drive awareness and highlight the need for a better test and new treatments for the illness.

Zoe Harris, group marketing director and head of invention at Trinity Mirror, said;

“This is a campaign that works perfectly with Trinity Mirror’s huge scale and reach, and it’s an issue that affects the lives of millions of our readers. We have a captive audience and a fantastic campaign planned, so we hope to get as many people as possible taking part because it will make a real difference to awareness of prostate cancer in this country.”

Main image: Mirror editor in chief Lloyd Embley promotes the Mirror’s Prostrate Cancer UK’s campaign. Photo by Phil Harris, Mirror News

