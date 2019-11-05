World’s first bee influencer aims to raise funds to save her species

The world’s first bee influencer has taken to Instagram to try and raise funds to help save her species.
The CGI bee is the brainchild of Fondation de France, which also created the Bee Fund to direct the money raised to bee preservation projects.
Known as B, the social media star first appeared in April on Instagram with the dream of becoming the most followed influencer there is and turning followers into money to help save bees from extinction.
« Aidez-moi à transformer les followers en argent pour sauver les abeilles de l'extinction. » Yo guys! So, name a thing you love. Chocolate? 🍫 I make it 🐝 Icecream?🍦I make it 🐝 Coffee? ☕ Always me 🐝 Broccoli? 🥦 Me again 🐝 Clothes? 👕 Still me 🐝 We are behind most of the things you use everyday! 🐝🐝🐝 And 24% of bees are dying every year. This is bad for us, but terrible for you as well dear humans… Are you ready for a world without chocolate? … Neither am I.
B now has 147,000 followers, and is raising money through paid partnerships, all of which goes to the Bee Fund to finance three types of project: those that help agriculture become more pollinator-friendly, those that create bee-friendly habitats, and research into the impact of harmful substances on bees.
The first paid partnership to be announced is with Ricola.
Thanks @Ricola_fr for inviting me at your place in Switzerland. I discovered how you grow your plants in harmony with nature in a bee-friendly way and that you are working with local family farmers who are also taking care of my Swiss sisters!
The first project to receive funding has also been chosen, and will work to bring farmers and beekeepers together to find more sustainable farming practices and protect bees.
Hello guys! The partnerships have started and I'm so happy and proud to introduce you to the first project I chose with @FondationDeFrance: « Mayage »! 🐝💛 This project is about finding sustainable farming practices to reconcile beekeepers and farmers for bee protection.
B is hoping to get to a million followers, and is looking for suggestions of other brands she might be able to work with.
I am so happy to work on my next partnerships and I can't wait to share it with you! 🔜🔥 Tag in the comments other responsible brands I could work with to finance my BeeFund!
Hey guys! I'm B, and my dream is to become the most followed influencer out there. Because the more you follow me, the more money we can raise to save bees. 👍👍👍 = 💰💰💰 My sisters and I are disappearing… but together we can change things!
