One-to-one help for fundraisers during the COVID-19 pandemic

The joint challenges of fundraising amidst a pandemic and of working remotely, away from colleagues and resources, are going to seem daunting to many fundraisers. Fortunately plenty of fundraisers are offering to provide help and support where needed.

Here are some of the fundraisers and fundraising consultants who have offered to talk or offer coaching for free to fundraisers who need help as the novel coronavirus unfolds.

1. Fundraising Chat’s mentoring function becomes a peer support service

Fundraisers. You may know that @LucyCaldicott run a Facebook group called Fundraising Chat. We're repurposing the 'Mentorship' facility that Facebook now offers groups to become a peer support connection service for fundraisers seeking support or just someone to talk to…1/3 — Lesley Pinder (@Skipinder) March 16, 2020

2. Nikki Bell

Nikki Bell (‘Charity Nikki’) was one of the first to offer to help with free remote coaching or consultancy or “just to chat meetings”.

Having someone to talk to helps me massively when I'm feeling lost or unsure on something. During April I'll be offering FREE remote coaching/consultancy/just to chat meetings to give this help back to you. Book here 👇https://t.co/asd6PGaHZW — 𝘕𝘪𝘬𝘬𝘪 𝘉𝘦𝘭𝘭 (@CharityNikki) March 13, 2020

3. Lucy Caldicott

Been thinking about what I'd do if I was a small charity CEO right now. If that's you and you're feeling alone and worried, I'm happy to chat things through with you. (Or even if you're not feeling alone and worried!) — Lucy Caldicott (@LucyCaldicott) March 13, 2020

4. Claire Warner

Fundraising consultant, coach and trainer Claire Warner is offering a coffee call and a virtual co-working day.

5. David Burgess

Arts fundraising consultant and trainer David Burgess is offering to talk or listen to arts fundraisers.

Dear Arts Fundraisers, Chances are this is going to be a tough few weeks/months. Especially if you are not used to WFH for long periods. If I can help let me know. Whether that's help making decisions while working remotely, sense-checking or just need to talk please reach out — David Burgess (@DavidBurgessFR) March 16, 2020

6. Matthew Sherrington

Consultant and coach Matthew Sherrington has dealt with major charity crises in the past and is available to talk.

Charity peeps: with a 3-week trip cancelled, I’m around with time to spare. If you need a chat over tough decisions and work stress in all this, DM me. I’ve dealt with a crisis or two in my time, it can take the biggest toll. It’s good to talk; self-care matters. — Matthew Sherrington (@m_sherrington) March 17, 2020

7. Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy

A free hour of consultancy support from Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy is available for arts organisations in the UK.

Don’t be put off by the March 17 date on the Eventbrite booking page: this is currently an ongoing offer.