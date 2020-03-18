Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

One-to-one help for fundraisers during the COVID-19 pandemic

Posted by on 18 March 2020 in News
The joint challenges of fundraising amidst a pandemic and of working remotely, away from colleagues and resources, are going to seem daunting to many fundraisers. Fortunately plenty of fundraisers are offering to provide help and support where needed.

Here are some of the fundraisers and fundraising consultants who have offered to talk or offer coaching for free to fundraisers who need help as the novel unfolds.

 

1. Fundraising Chat’s function becomes a peer support service

 

2. Nikki Bell 

Nikki Bell (‘Charity Nikki’) was one of the first to offer to help with free remote coaching or consultancy or “just to chat meetings”.

 

3. Lucy Caldicott

 

4. Claire Warner

Fundraising consultant, coach and trainer Claire Warner is offering a coffee call and a virtual co-working day.

 

5. David Burgess

Arts fundraising consultant and trainer David Burgess is offering to talk or listen to arts fundraisers.

 

6. Matthew Sherrington

Consultant and coach Matthew Sherrington has dealt with major charity crises in the past and is available to talk.

 

7. Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy

A free hour of consultancy support from Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy is available for arts organisations in the UK.

Don’t be put off by the March 17 date on the Eventbrite booking page: this is currently an ongoing offer.

 

 

