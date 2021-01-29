Five tweets for fundraisers on 29 January 2021

Here’s another selection of tweets for fundraisers as we reach the end of, for many, a January that felt particularly long due to COVID19 lockdown.

We’ve got a new source of funding for tiny charities, a reminder (from someone who gives a lot) about the joy of giving, a fantastic defence of how charities function effectively, and more.

1. New funding for the smallest charities

If your charity has an income of less than £50,000 a year, there’s a new source of funding.

Small charity or good cause with an income of less than £50k per year? If so, you can apply for a grant from the Matthew Good Foundation. It’s easy to apply, click the link to find out more. https://t.co/HRzOPh93RZ #fundingfriday pic.twitter.com/OElKVUN10M — Matthew Good Foundation (@MatthewGoodFoun) January 22, 2021

2. The benefits of giving

Giving makes you happy. In which case, given the scale of John Caudwell’s generosity, he must be walking on air. Given the scale of deaths from COVID19 and its impacts during January, he has reminded us of the positive impact of giving on those who give, no matter how much or little.

There's so much awful news today. I wanted to focus on something positive: the benefits of giving. I derive far more satisfaction from donating to charity and playing a part in transforming people's lives than anything materialistic. I want to share that ethos.#askjc #charity pic.twitter.com/KGPKtBCVfd — John Caudwell (@JohnDCaudwell) January 7, 2021

3. Charity saving expert

Financial journalist and presenter Martin Lewis has once again defended charities and called on the government to provide more financial support, and not just for charities dealing directly with the impact of COVID19.

The easy criticism of charities for paying staff (it’s always paying staff ‘too much’, and not ‘too little’) has continually to be countered, and Lewis does it powerfully and publicly. And as someone who is giving £10m he has a strong position from which to do so.

I've read some neg comments about charities on the back of this, like 'stop paying staff so much' or 'when you look at the books and see wage cost, it's a disgrace'. While there will be some isolated poor practice, overall I think it's a dangerous attitude & wanted to respond:- https://t.co/4FLLxAsrn5 pic.twitter.com/3o11nBo8wu — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) January 28, 2021

4. Learn about fundraising for free

The fantastic online course ‘A Guide to Fundraising’ is running once again for free. You can still register to take part in the three-week course from Dr Beth Breeze, her colleagues at the University of Kent, and other guest expert contributors.

If you need to raise funds for a good cause and don't know how or where to start, this free online course from the #philanthropy team @UniKent is for you! The next 3-week run starts on Monday 25 January. See you there! https://t.co/m6Qqc38Gwl — Beth Breeze (@UKCPhilanthropy) January 20, 2021

5. Cometh the CharityHour

Tahera Mayat continues to produce valuable discussions each week on Twitter in CharityHour, covering all kinds of topics. Did you know that she also welcomes ideas for new topics?

Thanks for joining #CharityHour hosted by yours truly (@TaheraMayat) I hope that you found it useful & enjoyable 🙂 Suggestions for themes always welcome! pic.twitter.com/rgrj0EVPir — #CharityHour (@CharityHourUK) January 20, 2021

And here’s a sixth bonus one, an opportunity to bring more lived experience into the grantmaking process: