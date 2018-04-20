Big Issue Foundation adds three-tap donations to fundraising materials

Working with cashless donations provider Thyngs, The Big Issue Foundation is adding three-tap mobile donation functionality to its website, fundraising appeals, direct marketing campaigns and collecting tins.

The Foundation is using Thyngs‘ free Good Thyngs platform which makes it easy for charities to turn almost anything into a cashless donation point. Wherever the Foundation’s unique QR code appears, supporters can simply scan it, and then quickly choose an amount and donate using Apple Pay, Google Pay, or card. Gift Aid is added too if selected.

Over 60 organisations are using Good Thyngs which has so far generated an average donation value of £15, with 77% of donors adding Gift Aid to increase the value of their donations even further.

How the Foundation will use Thyngs

The Big Issue Foundation is planning to incorporate the technology into an appeal launching at the end of April and a new direct marketing campaign scheduled for May. It will also be including it on collecting buckets and tins at its Sleep Outs in October and November, and its flagship fundraising event The Big Night Walk in 2019.

Emma Cheung, Head of Individual Giving and Donor Support at The Big Issue Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be one of the charities using Good Thyngs. We love how the product makes it so easy to get up and running at no cost and can be added to such a wide range of fundraising materials. In an increasingly cashless world, it also allows us to provide the quick and painless experience that our donors want, using the technology they already have in their pocket.”