Good Thyngs to let charities “turn anything” into a cashless mobile donation point

UK charities can now turn almost anything into a mobile donation point using mobile technology firm Thyng’s new ‘Good Thyngs’ service.

Supporters and members of the public can make instant donations via their phone or mobile device simply by scanning a special QR code. These can be added to posters, leaflets, stickers, staff and volunteer badges, or indeed almost any object.

There’s no need for a specific app to read the QR code: any mobile app that recognises QR codes can scan a Good Thyngs code. This includes the built-in camera in iOS 11, as well as popular social networking apps such as Chrome, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter, and dedicated QR code readers.

The code gives charities a method of accepting Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal donations.

How to register

Signing up is a four-stage process.

Participating charities will receive their own Good Thyngs code, a customisable donation page with mobile wallet support, a set of helpful usage guidelines, and access to the Thyngs platform. This gives them the facility to:

view details of each donation

download Gift Aid declarations

edit their donation page

optionally create additional codes and/or upgrade to add NFC (Near Field Communication) capability to make it even quicker and easier for supporters to donate.

Eligible charities can create a Good Thyngs code for free, and pay a fee of around 60p for a £10 donation. There is no charge on the Gift Aid element.

How to set up mobile giving

Once registered, charities can set a range of donation amounts for the code. Supporters then select one of the amounts, choose their preferred payment method, and then confirm the donation with their fingerprint or a stored card.

They can even make a Gift Aid declaration “without having to enter any details”, whilst their donation is sent to the charity’s bank account.

Neil Garner, CEO of Thyngs, said: “The Good Thyngs sign-up process is incredibly simple, and this new service means that charities can now reach a new generation of mobile-savvy donors quickly and cost-effectively. With cash donations falling and smartphone usage increasing, it gives any registered charity a low-risk way to take advantage of the growth in mobile payments.”

Unusual contactless giving stations

UK Fundraising has covered a range of ‘items’ that have been turned into contactless giving opportunities:

Try it out

You can try out Good Thyngs using this demo donation function.