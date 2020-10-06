Charities encouraged to spread #TickTheBox message ahead of Gift Aid Awareness Day

In the run up to Gift Aid Awareness Day this Thursday 8 October Sayer Vincent is encouraging UK-based charities to spread the #TickTheBox message.

According to Charity Finance Group, the organiser of Gift Aid Awareness Day, £560 million goes unclaimed every year through people not ticking the box to Gift Aid their donation.

Helen Elliott, Partner, Sayer Vincent said:

“This year has been a particularly hard year for the charity sector due to Coronavirus, with donations drying up and one in ten charities facing bankruptcy. With Gift Awareness Day approaching, we urge charities to do what they can to spread the #TickTheBox message to maximise every donation to help support the sector. “Gift Aid is an important source of income for many charities and all charities, large and small should ensure they understand the rules around Gift Aid and claim what they are entitled to.”

Sayer Vincent has a free downloadable introduction to Gift Aid and what it means for the sector, Gift Aid Made Simple Guide, which incorporates the new donor benefit limits and HMRC’s updated guidance on Gift Aid benefits.

The firm is also running three free webinars in early November, which cover Gift Aid:

3 November – Gift Aid: the basics – to help charities understand the key issues to ensure Gift Aid Claims are valid

– to help charities understand the key issues to ensure Gift Aid Claims are valid 4 November – Fundraising events (VAT & Gift Aid) – helping charities maximise income by understanding VAT and Gift Aid implications for fundraising events

– helping charities maximise income by understanding VAT and Gift Aid implications for fundraising events 5 November – Corporate support & membership – getting the VAT status right and claiming Gift Aid where possible on corporate and membership income

All sessions will be delivered live in webinar format with a Chair to collate and structure the Q&A section. They will include a slide presentation, a video of the speaker, a live Q&A box and handouts will be shared during the session.

For those unable to attend the live event, each webinar will be available on demand for a limited period afterwards.