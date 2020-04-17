Access Group helps Covid-19 support groups with free CRM software

The Access Group is helping local community groups helping those affected by Covid-19 by providing its new CRM system Access NFP CRM free of charge.

Two groups have been set up so far: LoughboroughAgainstCorona and OxfordAgainstCorona. Both are local divisions of the global StudentsAgainstCorona movement. The movement sees students and other community volunteers working together to help those adversely affected by Covid-19, through actions such as delivering food parcels and prescriptions to vulnerable and self-isolating persons.

The Access Group is now looking at providing the CRM, which is designed for smaller charities and not-for-profit organisations and enables scalable tools to be created centrally, and then deployed to local hubs, to the other 21 #againstcorona community groups throughout the UK.

Simon Baines, Managing Director, Not for Profit and Education at The Access Group, said:

“We first started working with LoughboroughAgainstCorona as the group is based on the same campus as our HQ, and we wanted to provide support to our local community. We’re thrilled that this support is now expanding to include other branches of the movement. “These groups are a perfect example of volunteers working together to provide frontline support and help to those in need during the challenges presented by Covid-19.”

The LoughboroughAgainstCorona group currently has over 800 volunteers and the OxfordAgainstCorona group has over 300 volunteers. Between them, both groups have carried out nearly 1,000 requests, including collecting prescriptions and delivering shopping, making referrals to the correct services and working with care homes and hospitals, providing them with their amazing volunteers.

Previously, both groups were manually creating multiple Excel spreadsheets to track the details of volunteers, requests for help and available resources. With this information now hosted in the cloud-based CRM system, the groups have one central database each with CRM functionality that enables them to store, match and allocate requests for help against their volunteers and available resources quickly and easily. The CRM also enables both groups to track and manage operational tasks, such as safeguarding protocols.

Kokulan Mahendiran, head of the OxfordAgainstCorona branch, said: