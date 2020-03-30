The Access Group launches cloud-based CRM to help smaller charities function remotely during coronavirus

The Access Group has responded to the Covid-19 pandemic with the launch of a new cloud-based CRM to help smaller charities function remotely.

Access NFP CRM is designed to help charities manage service delivery, fundraising and communications as they navigate the challenges presented by Covid-19.

It enables small and medium charities to quickly and easily establish a database of supporters and enable them to manage and track communications, process donations and Gift Aid and produce activity reports. It is available for £99 per month.

The Access Group‘s Access NFP CRM can be up and running within days, and, as a CRM, the system removes the need for spreadsheets and time spent on emailing and admin tasks. Being cloud-based, teams can securely and remotely access the information they need at any time, making collaboration easier, and freeing up time for charities to focus on their key objectives.

The Access Group is also offering a discount on Access NFP Ad Grant. The application, set up and ongoing management of a £90,000pa Google Ad Grant, so that charities can drive traffic to their website, is usually priced at £185 per month, but is being offered at £99 per month for the first year until the end of April.

Simon Baines, Managing Director, Not For Profit and Education at The Access Group, said:

“With the urgency presented by such unprecedented lockdown measures in the UK, we’ve introduced this new CRM and Ad Grant pricing model to help charities continue to function effectively and carry on their vital operations, with new tools under their belts. To support even further, charities working on the frontline of Covid-19 will receive their first 2 months free of charge on both products.”

More information is available by calling 0845 3453300 or visiting theaccessgroup.com.