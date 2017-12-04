Raw London offers £15k of content strategy to small charity

Branded content agency Raw London is once again offering £15,000 worth of content strategy and production to a small charity this Christmas.

Its competition is open to charities with an annual turnover of less than £2 million. It gives small charities with little or no budget an opportunity to increase awareness of their cause, attract new followers and raise more funds.

The initiative won CSR Project of the Year at the Charity Times Awards 2017 for its approach to corporate and charity partnership.

Launched in 2015, this is the third year of the Christmas competition.

Ryan Wilkins, Founder & CEO, explained: “We work predominantly in the third sector and believe it’s important to give back. We already run free knowledge share events but wanted to do something that would have a more direct and long-term impact. It’s also great for us to be able to experiment with creative execution and prove that strategic content can make a big difference”.

Charity winners

In 2015/16 the inaugural winner was SALVE International. Raw London produced a brand film for the UK and Uganda-based charity, which helped them raise the remaining funds required to finish their new drug rehabilitation centre in Uganda. The film also won a Gold award at the Charity Film Awards 2017.

S.A.L.V.E. International Charity Film from Raw London on Vimeo.

Northumberland Domestic Abuse Services won last year. Raw produced a hard-hitting film which explored the unseen signs of emotional abuse through dance.

Launched on Valentine’s Day 2017, the campaign attracted almost 400,000 video views and was shown in every single school in Northumberland. It also won 12 international awards for communication effectiveness and impact.

Control from Raw London on Vimeo.

The charity also demonstrated that a last minute application on Christmas Eve stands just a good a chance of winning as an early entry.

How to enter

Eligible charities can enter the competition by emailing their 500-word pitch to santa@raw.london by 24 December 2017. Full entry details are available.

549 total views, 549 views today