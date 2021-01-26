Statisticians for Society widens criteria to help more charities

The Royal Statistical Society’s Statisticians for Society initiative has chosen to broaden its criteria temporarily so that it can support more charities. The decision was made in light of the impact of Covid-19 on so many charities.

Statisticians for Society links volunteer statisticians to charities to help them gather evidence for grants and fundraising, implementing new services and understanding the effect of Covid-19 on their communities. It recognised that many more charities would not be able to afford the cost of bringing in statistical experts at a time when they needed it most.

The group’s income criterion for assisting charities is increasing from £500,000 to £1 million.

The National Lottery, which backs the initiative, has given the Royal Statistical Society permission for the temporary increase.

Rob Mastrodomenico, who chairs the Statisticians for Society Scoping Committee, said: ‘With so many charities being badly impacted by the pandemic, we hope this widening of our criteria means Statisticians for Society will be able to help more third sector organisations gather the evidence they need to fundraise – and therefore help more communities affected by Covid.’