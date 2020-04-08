Sainsbury’s to match customer donations to Comic Relief & BBC Children in Need campaign

Sainsbury’s has pledged to match all customer donations made to Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need in-store and online between 9 April and 1 May as part of the charities’ campaign to raise funds to help those in need as a result of Covid-19.

Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need are working together to raise funds to support those affected by the pandemic, with Sainsbury’s, a longstanding partner of Comic Relief, pledging its support. As such, it is encouraging customers to give to the charities’ appeal and will be matching their donations.

The appeal includes a live star-studded show, The Big Night In, on BBC One on Thursday 23 April to raise funds.

From 9 April to 1 May, Sainsbury’s customers can round up their bill or donate in-store or online, and contribute their Nectar points to Comic Relief and BBC Children In Need.

Customers will be able to donate at tills in-store by rounding up their bill to £1, £5, £10 or £15 on manned checkouts or by adding £1, £2, £5 or £10 donations to their basket on self-service checkouts. Those shopping for groceries online or on its Habitat site can donate by adding a donation of £1, £2, £5 or £10 to their online delivery basket before checking out. Alternatively, customers can donate online at Sainsbury’s and Argos by following the links to The Big Night In or by giving their Nectar card points to the value of £2.50, £5 or £10.

The money raised by Sainsbury’s and The Big Night In will be split equally between Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need to support vital local charities and projects in the UK, which are providing urgent and essential help to people most in need.

Mike Coupe, Chief Executive Officer at Sainsbury’s, said:

“We’re proud to be working with Comic Relief in an effort to help those in need – it is more important than ever to be supporting charities and the crucial work that they do to help the most vulnerable in society. “We have seen countless humbling examples of our colleagues going above and beyond to support our most vulnerable customers, and as a business we are moving to implement initiatives such as stocking The Big Issue magazine to help vendors who are unable to sell on streets across the UK. “Over the years, Sainsbury’s and Comic Relief have helped fund projects that are saving and changing lives. We want to continue to give customers the chance to make a donation in this difficult time both online and in-store, and we’re proud to pledge to match their generosity pound for pound.”

Ruth Davison, Chief Executive at Comic Relief, said:

“We are incredibly grateful to Sainsbury’s customers and colleagues. Thank you to all the people making heroic efforts to keep shelves stacked and food on our tables at this difficult time. And for the customers who give generously even though money is tight. “With the help of matched giving from Sainsbury’s, we will be able to achieve so much more, not only keeping vulnerable people safe, warm and fed, but also helping people who are struggling with their mental health and those at risk of domestic abuse.”

As a temporary measure during the crisis, Sainsbury’s is also stocking The Big Issue magazine to continue providing homeless and vulnerably housed people across the UK with an income. Vendors have been asked to stop selling on the street in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, with Sainsbury’s becoming the first major retailer to stock the magazine online and in-store.