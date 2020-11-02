£3m fund launches to support UK communities experiencing racial inequalities

Comic Relief has announced nearly £3million in new funding to support communities experiencing racial inequalities across the UK, through an initiative in partnership with the National Emergencies Trust, Barclays and The Clothworkers’ Foundation.

Applications for the Global Majority Fund, which aims to address disproportionate impacts of Covid-19, open today (2 November), with a deadline of midday on 30 November.

Comic Relief and NET first collaborated in July 2020 with a £3.4million fund for projects led by those experiencing racial inequalities, as a growing body of research showed these communities disproportionately affected by Covid-19. More than £1.9million of this has now been distributed to support a range of projects, including food banks, assistance for women experiencing gender based violence and projects using sport to support the mental and physical health of vulnerable adults.

Due to the response, an additional £2,950,000 is now available, which includes contributions from Barclays, as part of NET’s Coronavirus Appeal, The Clothworkers’ Foundation and Comic Relief. A total of £2,150,000 will be available to make and manage new investments opening today, and the remaining £800,000 will be distributed to intermediary technical partners that applied for funding in July, to distribute to community groups.

During this second round, The Global Majority Fund is encouraging applications from organisations taking an intersectional approach, working with communities experiencing racial inequality and other inequities.

Comic Relief is also looking to recruit 10-15 new intermediary technical partners to distribute and manage funding to a range of locally led grassroots projects.

Ruth Davison, Chief Executive at Comic Relief, said:

“Across the UK, communities experiencing racial inequality have been disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which right now, is showing no end in sight. It’s a distressing time for many, and local projects closest to the communities they support need us to step up. We are delighted to be partnering with the National Emergencies Trust and The Clothworkers’ Foundation once again to provide millions more in funding and help more people through this incredibly difficult and uncertain time.”

Mhairi Sharp, Director of the National Emergencies Trust, said: