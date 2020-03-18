Tech resources to help fundraisers amid the coronavirus outbreak

A number of technology companies are offering free or discounted access to their tools to help charities and fundraisers. These are not specifically fundraising tools (we’re covering those elsewhere), but they are data, social media and security tools that might help charities in their new remote working setups.

These are the tools we’ve come across first. Most of these are specifically offers for charities and nonprofits but we shall also include offers relevant to charities that are open to commercial organisations as well.

We’ll update this page and/or link to other more comprehensive lists as we come across them.

1. Encrypt.me

Encrypt.me is offering three months of its virtual private network (VPN) service for free, enabling you and your colleagues to connect securely.

2. Newswhip

Not fundraising specifically but all NGOs benefit from efforts to tackle misinformation. Newswhip’s discounts for nonprofits might be useful for health organisations for example that have to counter misleading health information online, or indeed any nonprofit that faces trolling or widespread misinformation campaigns designed to hinder their work.

The @newswhip folks have developed some seriously powerful tools for those looking to track and understand the spread of mis/disinf; they're now formalising their support of public interest projects who can benefit from their (usually only commercially available) tech &intel 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/pGQwH7wGeY — Liz Carolan (@LizCarolan) March 11, 2020

3. The Coronavirus Tech Handbook

Collaboration at its best, inspired by Ed Saperia, and built in very short order too.

This is when I love the internet and people who work in the open. Thank you @nwspk https://t.co/7KwTq4c7tI — Lauren Currie OBE (@_laurencurrie_) March 12, 2020

4. Social wall from Walls.io

Walls.io is offering a free one-month social wall to all nonprofit organisations that need to use a social wall for communications related to the COVID-19 crisis.

A social wall is a tool that helps you curate and present a range of social-media based content, in an attractive and easy to scan way.

UK Fundraising has used walls.io’s tool for several years for its Fundraising Camp events.

The offer is not available to existing customers.

5. Social media management tool Swat.io

Swat.io is offering free licenses for its social media management tool for charities and nonprofit organisations “to handle their social media communication during these difficult times”.

Swat.io’s communication is primarily in German, so the info page and application form are in German, but the app itself is available in English. “If you have any questions at all, the Swat.io support team will be happy to help you.”

6. Airtable

“Part spreadsheet, part database” tool Airtable is offering three months free of its Pro version to “any humanitarian, non-political project using Airtable to help support COVID-19 response efforts”.

Look in the comments of this LinkedIn announcement and you’ll also find a consultant offering free setup for Airtable.





7. Social media listening from SocialBakers.com

Socialbakers help companies manage all their social media operations from just one hub.

It is now offering NGOs (charities) free access to their platform, including its “now vital community management tools”, free of charge for the next six months. Specifically they are offering the Socialbakers Smart package with 5 Pages service until September 2020.

To get started, just contact them at support_NGO@socialbakers.com.

To be clear, the above list is editorial. None of the above companies have paid to be listed.

