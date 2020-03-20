Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

COVID-19: launch of weekly monitor of supporter loyalty and sentiment

Posted by on 20 March 2020 in News
Supporter loyalty specialists About Loyalty have started tracking how is going to impact charitable giving across the UK.

They have begun fieldwork in the form of a weekly monitor to:

  • quantify the likely impact on income/support – looking at intentions to continue giving, stop giving, start a new gift etc. by charitable sector
  • understand how charities can adapt their comms/fundraising to the sentiment that is out there

Because the situation is changing so rapidly the aim is to give charities ideas and support on how they can continue to give the best and most appropriate experiences to existing and new supporters and earn their continued support.

The Sentiment Tracker will run for at least four weeks.

About Loyalty is working with Kokoro Global with whom it has run its loyalty benchmarking service that has now surveyed over 130,000 charity supporters.

The fee for participating organisations will be £3,000 for four weeks. There will be limited scope for additional questions priced at £200 each.

Which questions?

The tracker survey will cover issues such as:

  • Thoughts on the role of charities at the moment. For example, which causes are most relevant/important?
  • Whether the pandemic is affecting individuals’ likelihood of supporting charities.
  • Views on the way the government, local councils, charities, media and brands are dealing with the pandemic.
     

About Loyalty is planning to roll out the tracker internationally.

 

Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

