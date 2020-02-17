Civil Society Media launches bursary scheme for career development

Civil Society Media is offering free access to its products for ten people who may struggle to access opportunities for career development in the sector, through a new bursary scheme.

Successful applicants to the scheme will be able to choose any three items from Civil Society Media’s portfolio of events, training, and publications, with an estimated value of £500.

The deadline for applications is 16 March, and applicants must be of a protected characteristic under the Equality Act and employed by or volunteers as a trustee for a charity. The nine protected characteristics under the Act are: age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation.

More information, as well as a link to the application form, is available on the Civil Society site.

Announcing the scheme on the site, Chief Executive Matthew Nolan said that Civil Society Media was offering the bursaries to help address the issue of under-representation of people with protected characteristics or those from different backgrounds in the sector, which they believe “is partly due to the fact that these people are not always afforded the same training and development opportunities as their counterparts.”