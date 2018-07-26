In memoriam bursaries available for IFC 2018

Three bursaries are available for October’s IFC 2018: Together we can, for women aged up to 36 years of age, working in the social impact sector.

The bursaries are available thanks to the Carolina Nyberg-Steiser Bursary Programme, developed by Greenpeace and the Resource Alliance, with the support of Carolina’s family. Carolina Nyberg-Steiser died at the age of 29 last October in Brazilian Amazon, during the course of her work with Greenpeace.

The bursary programme aims to empower other young women who care deeply for the wellbeing of the planet, and its people.

IFC 2018: Together we can takes place in the Netherlands from 16–19 October.

Successful applicants will receive:

A full delegate place including masterclass, with 3 nights accommodation (16-19 October 2018) and all learning opportunities

An experienced mentor to support the learning journey before and after the event

Bespoke opportunities to network, share and learn

Applications are via the Resource Alliance site.