Applications now open for legacy qualification bursary

A bursary to support the professional development of legacy professionals working or volunteering in the charity sector has again opened for applications.

Now in its second year, the Crispin Ellison bursary award will allow two people to complete a Certificate in Charity Legacy Administration (CiCLA) qualification. Developed by the Institute of Legacy Management in collaboration with the University of Law, the CiCLA is the only nationally accredited legacy qualification in the UK. It aims to gives participants a thorough understanding of the principles and practicalities of the legacy administration process.

The course is studied through distance learning, and there are six units:

First Steps after Death

Establishing Entitlement

The Grant

Powers and Duties of Personal Representatives

Estate Accounts

Particular Problems for Legacy Officers

Legacy Link established the bursary in honour of Crispin Ellison, former Director of Legacy Link, in recognition of his contribution to the sector over a four-decade career.

Each unit also includes a set of self-assessment exercises to help set the work in a practical context. Assessments are held three times a year, after units 1 & 2, after units 3 & 4 and after the final two units.

Jessica Thompson from the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust was one of the winners of last year’s award.

She said:

“I’m so grateful to Legacy Link for awarding me the first Crispin Ellison bursary. Taking the CiCLA has given me the knowledge and the confidence I need to navigate my way through an increasingly complicated caseload, whilst reassuring Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and the friends and families of our generous legators that every gift we are left is being administered both correctly and in line with our values.”

Ashley Rowthorn at Legacy Link added:

“When a person decides to leave a gift to charity in their will, they put their trust in the charity to make sure they take care of it and put it to good use. And with legacy giving growing really strongly, it is essential that the sector has enough skilled legacy officers to steward these gifts well. We hope the bursary will play a small in doing just that and we are pleased to be open for a new round of applications in 2018.”

The closing date for applications is 5pm on 1st March 2018. More details as well as how to apply can be found on the Legacy Link site.

