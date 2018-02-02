JustGiving offers 10 fundraising conference bursaries for small charities

Ten small charities will be able to attend Third Sector’s Annual Fundraising Conference this year for just £30, thanks to bursaries from JustGiving.

Each bursary secures the selected small charity a Silver Pass to the event, which takes place on 22 and 23 May. This would normally cost £250. Bursary winners can even choose which day of the conference they wish to attend.

The £30 is an administration fee, payable to ‘Haymarket Media Group’ when acceptance of the bursary is confirmed.

The bursaries are open to charities with a turnover of £500,000 a year or less to apply using the form below. JustGiving will choose the 10 small charities they feel “will benefit the most from attending the conference based on the answers given in the below form”.

The application form asks about the organisation’s key challenges for 2018, how the applicant would share information learned at the event, and which three topics from the conference agenda would be most beneficial.

The deadline for applications to the JustGiving bursaries is 28 February and the bursaries will be awarded by JustGiving by 7 March 2018.

