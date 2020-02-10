Five tweets for fundraisers on 10 February 2020

Unintended consequences, participatory grantmaking, more bongs for your buck, where anthropology and fundraising meet, and tackling myths about giving to charities. They are all here in our latest round-up of five tweets for fundraisers.

1. Unintended consequences

CAF’s Rhodri Davies shares a 1999 paper which found that one kind of charity fundraising activity typically had high costs – for another organisation, the NHS.

A study looking at 5 yrs of data on people parachuting to raise money for charity in Tayside has found that every £1 raised cost the NHS £13.75 dealing with injuries. Apparent accelerating novices to terminal velocity can have unintended consequences.

https://t.co/USUrN0JtXf — Rhodri Davies ☕️ 🤔 (@Rhodri_H_Davies) January 14, 2020

2. Let’s do a crowdfunder!

Crowdfunding as government policy? Surely not.

Plus, there are five bells and clappers involved in the ‘Big Ben’ chimes. So, perhaps the Prime Minister should have planned for a stretch target of 5 x £500,000 – £2.5 million.

When your board member decides to ignore your briefing and freestyle…because how hard can fundraising be? https://t.co/4h9QAzbB6v — David Burgess (@DavidBurgessFR) January 14, 2020

3. Myth busting

Charities Aid Foundation tackles some common and even wilful misunderstandings of giving to charities.

We often hear myths and ideas on #giving that are not as clear-cut as people may think 🤔 Watch our myth-busting video with @AureliaKassatly who sets the record straight on some of the most common misconceptions. #mythbusting #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/KBWc0uxJ5f — Charities Aid Foundation (@Caf) January 29, 2020

4. Participatory grantmaking

Rose Longhurst shared a helpful list of participatory grantmakers in the form of a Twitter thread. This is now also available as a single-page thread via @Threadreaderapp.

Little thread: I often get asked about philanthropic communities of practice I find useful, and recommendations for awesome participatory grantmakers, so I thought I'd make a little public list. I'd welcome any additions! First, a few philanthropy networks I benefit from: — Rose Longhurst (@roselonghurst) February 9, 2020

5. Anthropology and fundraising

The anthropological concept of reciprocity includes gift-giving, and Mark Phillips has dug out part of a lecture on that subject that he thinks fundraisers should find interesting.