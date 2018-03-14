Five tweets for fundraisers on 14 March 2018

Here are five more recent tweets for fundraisers’ delectation and edification. Disappearing coins (although a government u-turn suggests that won’t be the case), what does and doesn’t annoy donors, and the fundraising potential of your greatest hits posts on Facebook are all featured.

1. Down to your last penny?

The creative fundraiser behind #LastFiver sees a fundraising opportunity in every new banknote or every disappearing coin or note.

Future of 1p and 2p coins questioned by Treasury. If we are really looking at scrapping these then @bankofengland should create a charitable fund from which to distribute accumulated nominal and melt-down values #Last1p #Last2p 🙂https://t.co/4Wibfdajky — Johnny Five (@JTCHANGINGBIZ) March 13, 2018

2. X marks the spot

Got a topic for CAF’s researcher to get his teeth into for his next podcasts?

So, I need to record some new podcasts, and have come to end of current crop of episode themes. Seems like good time to ask: anyone else got any thoughts? Rough rule: if it fits in a sentece of the form "Philanthropy & X" or "Is Philanthropy Y?", it's probably in. pic.twitter.com/0YvymZ9WR6 — Rhodri Davies ☕️🤔 (@Rhodri_H_Davies) March 5, 2018

3. Annoyances – for donors

Which fundraising method is likely to annoy donors the least? NfpSynergy share their findings.

4. It’s not over till it’s over

Don’t publish and forget. There’s gold, apparently, in them thar best-performing Facebook posts. It’s worth testing.

Retrospectively adding donate buttons to one or two organic posts a week (the best-performing ones) has led to February seeing 13% of online donations coming from Facebook. — David Hunt (@d_p_hunt) March 14, 2018

5. In the running for a tweak

JustGiving has got a lot of data on marathon runners’ fundraising pages, and what works. As the London Marathon approaches, here’s a reminder on how the make the most of these fundraising pages.

Activation is key when engaging your fundraising page owners – we've found that even the smallest tweak can create a huge benefit. #jgmeetup Find out more here: https://t.co/wjJRmYqFPB — JustGiving Causes (@JGcauses) March 13, 2018

Main image: “Blue-Bird-Pumpkin” by Paul Klee (German (born Switzerland), Münchenbuchsee 1879–1940 Muralto-Locarno) via The Metropolitan Museum of Art is licensed under CC0 1.0