Five tweets for fundraisers on 14 March 2018

Here are five more recent tweets for fundraisers’ delectation and edification. Disappearing coins (although a government u-turn suggests that won’t be the case), what does and doesn’t annoy donors, and the fundraising potential of your greatest hits posts on are all featured.

 

1. Down to your last penny?

The creative fundraiser behind #LastFiver sees a fundraising opportunity in every new banknote or every disappearing coin or note.

 

2. X marks the spot

Got a topic for CAF’s researcher to get his teeth into for his next podcasts?

 

3. Annoyances – for donors

Which fundraising method is likely to annoy donors the least? NfpSynergy share their findings.

 

4. It’s not over till it’s over

Don’t publish and forget. There’s gold, apparently, in them thar best-performing Facebook posts. It’s worth testing.

 

5. In the running for a tweak

has got a lot of data on marathon runners’ fundraising pages, and what works. As the approaches, here’s a reminder on how the make the most of these fundraising pages.

 

 

Main image: “Blue-Bird-Pumpkin” by Paul Klee (German (born Switzerland), Münchenbuchsee 1879–1940 Muralto-Locarno) via The Metropolitan Museum of Art is licensed under CC0 1.0

