Bursaries available for fundraisers in January 2020

Attending fundraising conferences or training courses can be a challenge if you work as a sole fundraiser or for a charity that does not provide a sufficient training budget. Fortunately there are various groups and organisations offering bursaries to help fundraisers in this position.

Here is a current selection of those which we have spotted. Most are open to members of the groups providing the bursaries, but some are open to any eligible fundraiser.

National Fundraising Convention 2020

The Institute of Fundraising South West group is offering members three Convention bursaries in 2020. These are available to fundraisers working for a small to medium-sized charity.

Apply for a IoF South West National Fundraising Convention 2020 by 5pm on 31 March.

Institute of Fundraising membership

The Institute of Fundraising South West group is also offering 10 bursaries to reduce the fee of becoming an associate member of the Institute of Fundraising.

This reduces the price to £30, compared to the standard price of £132.

The same offer is available from the Institute of Fundraising North East group.

Cultural Sector Network Conference

The Cultural Sector Network of the Institute of Fundraising is offering bursaries for members to attend the Cultural Sector Network Conference, “the biggest arts fundraising conference in Europe”.

The deadline for applications is imminent – 9am on 27 January!

Prospect research in fundraising conferences

The Researchers in Fundraising group offer bursary places for its annual conference, held every November in London. It can cover travel/accommodation costs where needed.

It is also offering up to two places for people from the UK prospect research community a place at the APRA Conference that will place at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. 4-7 August 2020. The closing date for applications for these is Friday 24 April 2020.

Training

The Institute of Fundraising South West group also offers a variety of training bursaries to members. These can be used for courses including the Certificate or Diploma in Fundraising, and Institute of Fundraising training courses.

The Institute of Fundraising North East group has also introduced a training bursary.

The Researchers in Fundraising group offers at least one bursary place for every RiF training course “and we are able to cover travel/accommodation costs when needed”.

Quite a few bursaries are for events or courses that started in January 2020. For example the Institute of Fundraising North West offered two bursaries for one third of the cost of the IoF Future Leaders Programme to be delivered in Manchester starting in January 2020. These might be annual awards so it is worth checking with the providers whether the bursaries will be offered in just under a year’s time.

Similarly the Institute of Fundraising Major Donor group has provided training bursaries in the past, with no current ones listed.

Crispin Ellison Bursary Award

The Chilterns Group of the Institute of Fundraising has created a bursary to help encourage diversity within the fundraising profession, in support of the Change Collective. It offers free attendance at the group’s afternoon training workshops.

It it is open to those at a charity that:

generates less than £100,000 per year

are a sole fundraiser

feel like people similar to you are underrepresented in fundraising.

Regional conferences

Some groups like the Institute of Fundraising West Midlands offer a bursary to attend their annual regional conference.