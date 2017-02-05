Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Bursary for fundraising consultant to attend Cultural Sector Network Conference

Posted by on 5 February 2017 in News
Institute of Fundraising Cultural Sector Network
The Institute of Fundraising’s Consultants Special Interest Group has announced a full for a fundraising consultant to attend the Cultural Sector Network Conference.

The event takes place in London on 8 March 2017 and is the second annual conference from the Cultural Sector Network, which was founded in 2016.

To qualify for the bursary, applicants must be a sole practitioner or consultant and a member of the Institute of Fundraising. Preference will be given to consultants working in the , culture or heritage.

Details of the conference are available from the Institute of Fundraising.

To apply for the bursary you should send a brief statement detailing why you would like to attend to consultants@institute-of-fundraising.org.uk no later than 15 February 2017.

 

