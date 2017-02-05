Bursary for fundraising consultant to attend Cultural Sector Network Conference

The Institute of Fundraising’s Consultants Special Interest Group has announced a full bursary for a fundraising consultant to attend the Cultural Sector Network Conference.

The event takes place in London on 8 March 2017 and is the second annual conference from the Cultural Sector Network, which was founded in 2016.

To qualify for the bursary, applicants must be a sole practitioner or consultant and a member of the Institute of Fundraising. Preference will be given to consultants working in the arts, culture or heritage.

Details of the conference are available from the Institute of Fundraising.

To apply for the bursary you should send a brief statement detailing why you would like to attend to consultants@institute-of-fundraising.org.uk no later than 15 February 2017.