Bursary offered of up to £1000 worth of legacy giving training

Legacy Link is once again offering a bursary of up to £1,000 for legacy giving training in memory of its former directory Crispin Ellison.

This is the fourth year of the annual Crispin Ellison Bursary Award. It is open to any individual working or volunteering in a legacy giving role, regardless of the size of charity.

It covers the costs of one successful applicant to complete the Certificate in Charity Legacy Administration (CiCLA), plus the cost of a year’s membership of the Institute of Legacy Management (ILM).

Two more bursaries

In a change to previous years, this year there are a further two bursaries available to cover the cost of any two-day training course provided by the ILM. This is in response to the need to provide training opportunities for people working at smaller charities, or just beginning their careers in legacy giving.

Throughout his four decades in legacy marketing and administration Crispin Ellison was dedicated to advancing the professional knowledge of the legacy sector. He died last September.

Applications are now open and close on Friday 13th March 2020.