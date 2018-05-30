IoF launches programme supporting arts, heritage & culture fundraisers

The Institute of Fundraising (IoF) has launched a new programme including bursaries to support fundraisers and development professionals working in the arts, culture and heritage sector throughout England.

According to the IoF, RAISE: Arts, Culture & Heritage works on “the belief that a strong and financially sustainable cultural sector creates a society in which all can flourish”. It aims to raise the profile of cultural sector fundraising, enhance the expertise of sector fundraisers and share that knowledge, and enable fundraisers to engage with other charitable sectors to develop best practice.

The new programme is a four-year programme funded by the Arts Council England and run by the IoF in partnership with IoF Culture Sector Network (CSN) and Young Arts Fundraisers. Its launch also marks the IoF’s move to make cultural sector fundraising in the arts a key part of its strategy.

The IoF is also offering new RAISE bursaries to help fundraisers from the sector attend its July Fundraising Convention. These are open to anyone from at least one of the following groups in the cultural sector: early career fundraisers, small and medium charities, and self-identifying BAME individuals. The deadline for 2018 applications is 5pm on Friday 8 June.

Chair of the Institute of Fundraising’s Cultural Sector Network, Martin Kaufman, said: