Bursaries available through Diversity Access Fund for Convention content

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising is offering free access to its on-demand Convention sessions to BAME, LGBT+ and disabled fundraisers.

The access is available through 100 bursaries from the Diversity Access Fund, with the aim of helping more fundraisers develop their skills and experience through the recorded content. All of the Convention sessions will be available to watch on demand until 31 December 2020.

Anyone who self-identifies as being from a Black, Asian or Minoritised Ethnic background, as being under the LGBT+ umbrella, or as disabled can apply.

Applicants must also be UK residents, working for a charity with an annual income of over £1million, able to demonstrate a genuine commitment to the fundraising profession, and able to show that they would not be able to access the Fundraising Convention content otherwise.

Free small charity passes are already available for those working for a charity with under £1million income, and these can be applied for separately.

The bursaries will be equally divided between the three eligible communities unless there are more than 100 eligible applications, in which case they will be awarded at random.

Application forms can be found on the Convention site and must be submitted by 5pm on the 17 August.