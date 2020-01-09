Access Group to match every penny staff raise for National Deaf Children’s Society

The Access Group has pledged to match every penny its staff raise this year for its latest charity partner the National Deaf Children’s Society.

The Access Group, which last year raised £280,000 for the medical research charity DEBRA, is creating a range of activities and challenges for its 2,000 UK staff to take part in over the next twelve months.

It has already planned a wide variety of fundraising events across the company’s 30-plus regional offices, ranging from bake sales, wine tastings, cinema nights and golf days to physical challenges such as football tournaments, mountain climbs, bike rides, triathlons, marathons and ‘tough mudders’.

The Access Group also plans to donate its expertise in business software solutions to the National Deaf Children’s Society on a pro bono basis. In return, the charity has agreed to deliver deaf awareness and British Sign Language workshops to the company’s staff.

The National Deaf Children’s Society became the company’s charity partner after staff members Adam and Kayleigh Freeman, who work at The Access Group’s Sheffield office, nominated them. Their one year old son, Henry, was born profoundly deaf and the couple made an emotional video about the challenges they and Henry faced, which convinced the company to choose the charity.

Kayleigh and Adam are receiving ongoing support from the National Deaf Children’s Society and are already raising money for the charity’s work with Adam completing the London Triathlon in July, raising over £3,600.

Adam Freeman said:

“The National Deaf Children’s Society were there for us when our world fell apart after Henry was diagnosed as deaf at only a couple of weeks old. The education and emotional support they continue to give us is something we never take for granted. “We nominated the National Deaf Children’s Society for our Charity of the Year to allow us to raise valuable funds so that other families like ours can get the support and education they need.”

Rachel Clark, who supports corporate partnerships at the National Deaf Children’s Society, said:

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone at The Access Group for choosing us as their Charity of the Year, and for taking part in so many incredible fundraising activities for us. You’re all absolute stars – but I’d like to single out Adam, Kayleigh and little Henry for special praise because they really championed our cause and shared their story so passionately.”

Chris Bayne, CEO of The Access Group, added:

“I am incredibly proud of our commitment to our Charity of the Year initiative. The efforts made by everyone at Access in previous years to raise funds and awareness are extraordinary, and I’m sure this year will be even bigger and better. The fact there is such a personal connection within our Access family to the National Deaf Children’s Society will only strengthen our determination.”

Main image: Adam, Kayleigh, and Henry Freeman.