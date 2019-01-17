Santander beats target to raise record-breaking £3.2m for Age UK & Barnardo’s

Santander has beaten its £3million target to raise £3.2million for Age UK and Barnardo’s during a three-year partnership.

Santander staff also contributed over 10,000 hours support, carrying out a wide range of fundraising activities for the two charities, including:

International Challenge events with 120 employees travelling to South Africa, Nepal and Cambodia to help vulnerable communities abroad while fundraising to support those closer to home;

It’s a Knockout competitions which achieved record numbers of staff participation; and

‘Store Wars’ challenges with Santander employees taking over Age UK and Barnardo’s stores around the country and competing for sales during the day.

Over 100 Santander employees also made regular calls as part of Age UK’s Call in Time programme and teams from across the bank delivered workshops in communities on topics such as digital skills, fraud awareness and financial capability.

In addition to fundraising and volunteering, Santander funded two strategic programmes: Age UK’s Ambitions for Later Life, which helped over 5,300 older people to better plan for the future, improve their confidence and feel more financially resilient; and Barnardo’s On Track, which helped over 380 young people to overcome significant challenges through over 1,500 hours of one to one support as well as 50 creative employability sessions delivered alongside local employers.

Keith Moor, Chief Marketing Officer of Santander UK, said:

“I’m extremely proud of our partnership with Age UK and Barnardo’s. By working together we were able to support the communities we live and work in and help some of the UK’s most vulnerable people.”

Javed Kahn, Barnardo’s Chief Executive, said:

“Santander has been a fantastic partner. Their staff have thrown themselves into this fundraising partnership and we’re grateful for all their support over the last three years. The money raised is helping Barnardo’s transform the lives of hundreds of thousands of children, young people, parents and carers across the UK.”

Steph Harland, Chief Executive at Age UK, also commented, saying:

“Over 2.5 million older people feel they have no one to turn to for help. Santander’s support has enabled Age UK to be there for thousands of older people facing the most difficult challenges of later life. We’ve been able to give friendship, as well as advice and practical help, and for this we’re so grateful to Santander, their staff and customers.”

Main image: (L-R) Staff from Milton Keynes who took part in the International Challenge