Who’s moving? New CEOs for St John Cymru, City Arts, & In Kind Direct

This latest round up of charity sector movers includes Sir John Low stepping down from Charities Aid Foundation, and new charity CEOs appointments at St John Cymru, City Arts, and In Kind Direct.

I’m really excited to announce that next week I’ll be joining the @partnershipsHQ team and branching out into consultancy; huge new adventures ahead. pic.twitter.com/coYiUBdK8h — Andy King (@andykingraising) November 28, 2019

Andy King joins Remarkable Partnerships

Andy King has joined Remarkable Partnerships. King is an award-winning corporate partnerships manager, having been involved in the world of fundraising since 2012. He has spoken at a number of fundraising conferences, and is also the co-host of the ‘Fixing Fundraising’ podcast.

Please join us in welcoming our new CEO Rosanne Gray. pic.twitter.com/u9epFXUlO9 — In Kind Direct (@InKindDirect) December 12, 2019

In Kind Direct announces Rosanne Gray as new CEO

In Kind Direct has appointed Rosanne Gray as its new Chief Executive, replacing Robin Boles, who retired this month. For the past eighteen years Gray has worked in a variety of organisations from large corporations such as Shell, entrepreneurial start-ups to foundations focused on developing solutions to social and environmental problems. This has included founding CottonConnect, a global business working to transform the world’s cotton supply chains, leading the Virgin Foundation (Virgin Unite) and most recently running a tech start-up that empowers small companies to get online.

We are delighted to announce that Suzannah Bedford will be joining us as the new director of City Arts. Suzannah will start on 6th Jan 2020, leading a team bringing creative opportunities to communities all over Nottm & Notts.https://t.co/ltG5d0PdA9 — City Arts Nottingham (@CityArtsNotts) December 13, 2019

New CEO for City Arts

Nottingham charity City Arts has appointed Suzannah Bedford as its new CEO and Creative Director. Bedford is former Creative Director of regeneration charity The Renewal Trust, and brings a wealth of experience to the organisation. Previous roles also include Relationship Manager at Arts Council England and General Manager for Talawa Theatre Company as well as Greenwich and Lewisham Young People’s Theatre. She takes up her new role on 6 January.

St John Cymru announces new Chief Executive Officer Helen Smith

Wales first aid charity St John Cymru has appointed Helen Smith as Chief Executive Officer. Smith has been a pivotal part of the organisation utilising her skills as Director of Finance for the past five years. Since acting as CEO since February 2019, she will now take the lead on the diverse arms of the charity and encourage an innovative, efficient and commercial approach while continuing to deliver the organisation’s strong care and social objectives; ensuring maximum impact across communities throughout Wales.

Moore Kingston Smith announces new MD for Fundraising & Management unit

Moore Kingston Smith, the accountancy and business advisory firm, has announced that Mark Salway is joining its Fundraising & Management unit as Managing Director. He brings vast experience not only in charities but also accountancy, industry and social enterprise. An expert in cost structures and finance strategy, he will significantly enhance the Fundraising & Management unit’s work, both internally and externally.

Cure Leukaemia appoints former Jaguar UK chief As Chairman

Cure Leukaemia has appointed former Managing Director of Jaguar UK, Geoff Cousins, as its new Chairman. Cousins brings a wealth of commercial experience and business acumen to help guide Cure Leukaemia through its transition from a regional charity to a national organisation. From January 2020, thanks to support from Deutsche Bank, Cure Leukaemia will begin investing £3million over a three-year period, funding clinical positions at 12 blood cancer centres across the UK, to form the Trials Acceleration Programme (TAP) network. These funded positions will connect pioneering treatments for blood cancer with patients from a catchment area of 20million through clinical trials.

Sir John Low to step down as CAF Chief Executive

Sir John Low will step down as Chief Executive of the Charities Aid Foundation during 2020 after a successor has been appointed. Sir Low was appointed in 2007 and has served more than 12 years at the helm. Under the leadership of CAF’s Chair, Sir James Leigh-Pemberton, a sub-committee of Trustees will oversee the recruitment process and Russell Reynolds Associates has been appointed to search for the new Chief Executive.

Dominic Will joins Personal Fundraising Services as Director of Partnership

Personal Fundraising Services (PFS) has hired Dominic Will as Director of Partnerships. Will, who was previously Managing Director of Home Fundraising, is being brought in to drive the growth and development of the PFS brand and further explore the potential for collaborative working and strategic partnerships across the company’s operations.

IoF Insight in Fundraising SIG appoints Jon Kelly as Chair

The Institute of Fundraising’s Insight in Fundraising SIG has announced that Wood for Trees’s Deputy MD Jon Kelly is taking over from Nick Mason as Chair in the New Year. Kelly has been Treasurer for the Insight in Fundraising SIG since 2018, and has been at Wood for Trees for 10 years. Having previously headed up the analytical side of the business there, he took on the role of Deputy MD in 2018.