First CTO for BHF, & two charities appoint new Fundraising Directors

Among this round up of charity sector movers are new Fundraising Directors for Together for Short Lives and Special Olympics GB, and British Heart Foundation’s first Chief Technology Officer.

Judy Dewinter joins Royal Free Charity as Chair of Trustees

The Royal Free Charity has appointed Judy Dewinter as its new Chair of Trustees. Judy has been a trustee of the Royal Free Charity for the past year and will be taking up her new position from 20 May. Dewinter, who has been treated for myeloma over many years at the Royal Free Hospital, said she wanted to bring her experience of being a patient to her new position. She is currently president of Myeloma UK, having stepped down as chairman of the blood cancer charity at the end of 2018 after 12 years at the helm.

CCLA announces Peter Hugh Smith as new CEO

Charity and local authority fund manager CCLA Investment Management has announced that Peter Hugh Smith, formerly Managing Director of investment management service Link Fund Solutions, will succeed Michael Quicke as CEO from 9 July. Quicke is retiring after 13 years at the helm. Smith has a wealth of experience in investment management. Most recently, he was responsible for growing Link Fund Solutions into the third largest authorised fund manager in the UK in less than five years. His experience has ranged from wholesale relationship management at Russell Investments, to establishing an asset management business for Hong Kong conglomerate Seapower.

Nicola Walker appointed Chief Executive of Sported

Sported has announced the appointment of Nicola Walker as its new Chief Executive, taking over from Chris Grant who stepped down last year. Walker brings a strong commercial focus having spent most of her career in the development of consumer-driven products and services. Prior to joining Sported, Walker was Chief Commercial Officer at data-tech company InfoSum and was previously VP of Global Product Strategy at coalition loyalty company Aimia. She was a founding Director of Nectar and has held senior operational roles developing Tesco Clubcard and Avios.

Simon Cummins becomes Chairman of Trustees at Sported

Simon Cummins has been appointed Chairman of Trustees at Sported. Cummins is Managing Partner of Global Sports Practice at executive search firm Odgers Berndtson. He brings a wealth of experience and networks within the sport sector, having in his current role placed board members and senior executive leaders across the globe into all major sports. The charity has also announced that Sir Keith Mills has formally stepped down from his position as Chairman, ten years after founding it. To honour his achievements, Sir Keith Mills will be made a Life Patron of the charity.

Sam Orde appointed to London Marathon Charitable Trust

Sam Orde will take over from Charles Reed MBE as the nominated Trustee of the Activity Alliance for The London Marathon Charitable Trust. Orde, recently appointed Chair of the Activity Alliance, brings with her a wealth of skills and experience. She served as the Chair of Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) for nine years and is a former event rider and experienced RDA coach. During her career, Orde’s work has included developing the first full-time Centre of Excellence for disabled people’s riding in Northumberland and RDA UK’s National Training Centre Project.

David Welch appointed Chief Executive of Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex

David Welch, a leader and Chief Executive with 25 years’ experience in the health and international aid and development sectors will be taking over as the new Chief Executive of Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex (AAKSS). Welch started out in retail management before switching track to pursue international aid and development work including in conflict-torn countries such as Angola, Rwanda and Bosnia. He then led a number of health-related charities in his native Scotland and, most recently, the north of England. He is currently Chief Executive of Leeds Cares, and will be relocating to the South East to start his new role with AAKSS on 1 August.

Nilesha Chauvet joins GOOD Agency as Client Services Director

GOOD Agency has appointed Nilesha Chauvet as Client Services Director. With over 21 years of commercial experience, most recently as European Business Director for The & Partnership, she has led accounts for Global brands including Unilever, Hyundai, KIA, Avon, Bayer, BASF. Most recently, she led Toyota Europe where her team were responsible for their recent ‘Start Your Impossible’ Brand Campaign – ‘Drop by Drop’ and ‘Move Ahead’ campaign for Corolla Hybrid. At GOOD, she will be responsible for leading the Client Services department, department, driving focusing on client growth development and strengthening relationships.

Rosie Ginday & Ray Coyle join National Lottery Community Fund England Committee

The National Lottery Community Fund has announced two new members of its England Committee. Rosie Ginday and Ray Coyle will work alongside existing members in deciding how National Lottery funding is used to support communities in England. Ginday is the Founder and Director of community interest company, Miss Macaroon, which reinvests 100% of its profits for training and employing long-term unemployed young people.

Coyle is the CEO of Auticon, a social enterprise and the first IT consultancy in the world to exclusively employ autistic adults as consultants. Prior to joining Auticon, Ray was a director at Osborne Clarke, the European Law firm and UbiQ.

New Director of Fundraising for Special Olympics GB

Special Olympics Great Britain has appointed Cinta Esmel as Director of Fundraising with immediate effect. Esmel will be working to further develop innovative partnerships that engage and excite Special Olympics Great Britain’s donors and overall support the vital work of Special Olympics Great Britain. Immediately prior to her appointment, she worked as Director of Fundraising for GambleAware. Her previous experience includes fundraising for the Mayor’s Fund for London, the Lord’s Taverners and Oval House Theatre.

Ursula Dolton becomes BHF’s first CTO

Ursula Dolton has been appointed as the British Heart Foundation’s first Chief Technology Officer and will lead the charity’s new Technology Directorate. Dolton will sit on the charity’s Executive Group and be responsible for delivering the BHF’s technology strategy in support of its charitable objectives. The Technology Directorate will bring together the BHF’s IT and Portfolio Management Office, its Digital, Data and CRM teams and its Digital Products and Delivery Teams. Dolton joined the BHF three years ago and has been the Director of IT and Business Change for the past year and a half. Prior to this, she led technology transformation at the University of East London and held IT and technology leadership positions in the commercial sector including at Cadbury, Citi Group and Jaguar & Land Rover.

Nick Carroll named as Together for Short Lives Director of Fundraising

Nick Carroll joins Together for Short Lives as Director of Fundraising following his previous role as Director of Fundraising and Marketing for the international development charity, Send a Cow. Nick brings a creative approach to fundraising with a wealth of experience and success across fundraising, advertising and marketing. Nick’s previous experience spans a career in advertising as well as working for the third sector, nationally and internationally, including developing campaigns for Guide Dogs and the Red Cross.

Stuart Dark joins Scotty’s Little Soldiers as Grants & Trusts Manager

Scotty’s Little Soldiers has appointed Stuart Dark as its new Grants and Trusts manager. He brings a wealth of experience in children’s services to the Scotty’s team, having overseen Norfolk county council’s children’s services department since 2017. Prior to this, Dark was a senior police officer in the Metropolitan Police, retiring after 30 years public service. He is a holder of the service’s seldom given, highest operational honour, awarded for his bravery and leadership whilst commanding the initial response in the SE Asian Tsunami. He gained significant relevant experience of children’s charities and grants during his time in policing as the national and London lead of youth diversion schemes and as the lead of the review of children’s grant giving for the London Mayor’s Office.

Rose Caldwell to join Plan International UK as new Chief Executive

Plan International UK has appointed Rose Caldwell as its incoming Chief Executive. Caldwell joins the organisation from Concern Worldwide (UK), where she has been Executive Director for the last 10 years. She has over 20 years’ experience in senior roles in the not for profit sector, including as the Finance Director of a mental health charity and as Assistant Director for the Refugee Housing Association. She is currently on the Board of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and Chair of Trustees of the International Broadcasting Trust (IBT).