Recruitment round up: new appointments in the charity sector

Here is our latest round up of appointment announcements for the sector, including the IoF’s new Trustees and Fellows, Alzheimer’s Society’s Director of Fundraising, and new CEOs for a number of charities including DKMS.

New Trustees elected to IoF Board

The IoF has announced new Trustees to the Institute’s Board following the recent election by members. The IoF welcomes Sofia Zeenat Sheikh and Joyce Fraser, and has re-elected Liz Tait. Trustees can serve up to two three-year terms on the board. The new Trustees are: Sofia Zeenat Sheikh, Fundraising Manager at Strickland Scanner Centre (PSSC) and former chair at PACE, and Joyce Fraser: a Cultural Sector Network Advocate for RAISE, the IoF’s Arts, Culture and Heritage programme, and a committee member of Black Fundraisers UK.

Music in Hospitals & Care appoints new Head of Fundraising & Partnerships

Isla Campbell Lupton has been appointed as the new Head of Fundraising & Partnerships of Music in Hospitals & Care (MiHC). Her recent roles include Deputy Head of Fundraising, and Learning and Outreach Manager at Poppyscotland.

Jonathan Pearce joins DKMS as CEO

Blood cancer charity DKMS has hired Jonathan Pearce as CEO of its UK operations to spearhead the organisation’s growth within the UK market. Pearce brings to DKMS over 15 years’ CEO experience of the UK charity sector, leading organisations such as Adoption UK and, more recently, Lymphoma Action from 2013 to 2018. He joins DKMS from the global Lymphoma Coalition Europe, where he was Regional Director.

International Alert appoints new CEO

International Alert has appointed Michael Young as its new Chief Executive Officer. He will join in September. With over 25 years’ experience working alongside people impacted by violence and displacement, Young is replacing outgoing CEO Harriet Lamb. He has worked in a range of senior management roles in the field and at headquarters level with global aid organisations including the International Rescue Committee and Mercy Corps with a focus since the 1990s on active conflict and post-crisis peacebuilding and recovery.

Deborah Alsina to take up CEO role at Independent Age

Independent Age has announced the appointment of Deborah Alsina MBE as Chief Executive. Deborah has been Chief Executive of Bowel Cancer UK for 10 years and will join Independent Age in October 2019.

New Fellows for the IoF

The Institute of Fundraising (IoF) has announced four new Fellows who have given a significant voluntary contribution to fundraising: Irene Chambers, Morag Fleming, Joe Jenkins and Ikhlaq Hussain. Chambers is Fundraising Manager at Kidneys for Life. Fleming was previously convenor of the Public Fundraising Regulatory Association (Scotland), and was Chair of the Institute of Fundraising Scotland from 2015 to 2019. Jenkins has been a member of the Fundraising Convention Board for five years, chairing it for the past three, and has also served on the Standards Advisory Board for the past three years. Orphans in Need’ s Hussain has been a member of the Institute since 2012 and in the past three years has become actively involved in supporting the Institute and its activities.

The Board also awarded an Honorary Fellowship to Sufina Ahmad for her work leading the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Panel and paving the way for the next stage of the Institute’s work improving diversity in the fundraising sector.

Alex Hyde-Smith joins Alzheimer’s Society as Director of Fundraising

Alzheimer’s Society has appointed Alex Hyde-Smith as Director of Fundraising. At Alzheimer’s Society Hyde-Smith will spearhead all fundraising and commercial activities. He joins from Marie Curie, where he spent eight years, progressing from working in the Individual Giving team to becoming Fundraising Director. Having started his career in market research and direct marketing across a range of clients, including BT, FilmFour and the Princes Trust, Hyde-Smith realised his passion for working in the charity sector, and after various roles at the Limbless Society, including Deputy CEO, became a founding member of Limbcare. He is also a trustee at Hestia.

New Chair for YHA (England & Wales)

YHA (England & Wales) has appointed Margaret Hart as its new Chair. Also YHA’s first ever female Chair, Hart will oversee the implementation of the new strategy in 2020 which will see YHA become much more ambitious in its charitable impact. She takes over the helm from Peter Gaines, who has held the position for the past four years. Hart joined the charity as a Trustee in 2016 and became Vice Chair in 2017. Previous roles include Corporate Director at NCH Action for Children and Assistant Director at The Open University (OU) for nearly a decade, where she led a programme to enable students facing barriers to higher education to study with the OU.

Former Australian foreign affairs minister joins Palladium board

Australia’s former foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop has joined the board of global impact firm Palladium – her first non-executive directorship role in the private sector after leaving politics. Following a successful 20-year political career, Bishop brings a network of global contacts, long-standing public service experience, and background in driving innovation both in international development as well as for domestic social development issues. She will join a six-strong board of directors including Alonzo Fulgram, former Chief Operating Officer of USAID, and Ann Sherry, former senior civil servant and Executive Chairman and CEO for 12 years of Australia’s largest cruise ship operator Carnival Australia.

Marie Staunton named new Chair of Trustees for ActionAid UK

Marie Staunton CBE has been announced as the new Chair of Trustees at ActionAid UK, an international charity working with women and girls living in poverty. She will take up her position in Autumn 2019. Staunton joins ActionAid UK with 30 years of experience in the international development sector and has received a CBE for her humanitarian work with women and girls. Trained as a human rights lawyer, her development experience includes stints at UNICEF, being CEO of Plan UK and Plan Canada, as well as commercial experience as Director of a Pearson company. She has extensive Board experience in the UK, the EU and globally. She also currently chairs a university.