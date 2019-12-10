Words that help & hinder fundraising efforts on online giving sites revealed

Personal statements that include the words Plz, Selfie, Xbox, Mixed Martial Arts & Glitter on JustGiving raise the least money for charities, whereas including Workmates, Solicitors, CEO, Mission, Improves, and Immeasurable raises the most, according to research from Insight-ful.

In fact, fundraisers who use the words Plz and Selfie in their personal statements raise a third of the average income raised, while those including Solicitors, CEO, Workmates, Mission, Improves, and Immeasurable were found to raise 13x more than the average.

The report, Why people participate in events fundraising? also reveals that supporters of religious and disability charities raise on average the highest totals online whilst supporters of cancer research and animal charities raise on average the lowest totals online.

Raising money in lieu of gifts at weddings and in memory have the highest average income totals whilst giving in celebration and individual appeals raise the least.

Additionally the report also uncovers that 70% of all money raised on JustGiving is raised by 20% of fundraisers and fundraisers who personalise their JustGiving statements raise 3.4x more money than those who use the default statement on their page.

To uncover the motivations for why people take part in fundraising events, Insight-ful looked at the JustGiving statements of 200,000 event participants from the top 300 charities in the UK. The full findings can be downloaded from the link above.

Jonathan Cook, Director at Insight-ful, said: