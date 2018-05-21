Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Faith-based fundraising platform SalaamGiving launches

Posted by on 21 May 2018
SalaamGiving, a faith-based giving platform that specifically caters to the needs of Muslims, has launched.

Powered by but with an independent advisory panel that features leading figures from the Muslim charity sector, grassroots Muslim communities and crowdfunding, the platform aims to make it easier for charity campaigns to be seen by a community of Muslim supporters. The platform specifies which campaigns are Zakat eligible, and also has a Zakat calculator.

Campaigns can be launched at any time, or to coincide with specific holidays such as Ramadan. Any charity that already is on JustGiving can submit their campaigns to SalaamGiving in order for them to be featured on to the SalaamGiving community.

The platform is currently running the £20,000 Ramadan Challenge, with charities that start fundraising with SalaamGiving this Ramadan automatically entered into the competition. Each day, the best performing fundraiser will win a further £300 for their cause, with the fundraiser that raises the most by the 27th night of Ramadan winning an additional £10,000 for their charity of choice. There are also weekly Jummah bonuses. Runners-up and other prizes are also on offer.

