JustGiving overhauls donation fee model to let donors take on costs

JustGiving has announced an overhaul of its donation fee model that will see participating donors’ chosen charities receive an extra £1 for every £20 given.

Through the new fee model, called Donation Boost, instead of charities being charged JustGiving’s small fee on donations, their donors will now be given the option of covering it.

According to JustGiving, the release of Donation Boost follows weeks of initial development and usability testing with 12 major charities, including Make-a-Wish Foundation, WaterAid and Great Ormond Street Children’s Charity. Results from the tests show that approximately 70% of donors chose to adopt Donation Boost when presented with the option, with 99% of Donation Boost donations having a higher average value for charities compared to those that did not adopt the option.

Neil Bannister, Managing Director of JustGiving in the UK & Ireland commented:

“As JustGiving reaches the milestone of $5 billion raised for good causes, Donation Boost shows we are continuing to work hard to offer the best and most innovative solution to our charity partners and donors alike.” “Not only does this innovation demonstrate our continuing and unrivalled commitment to the charitable sector and good causes globally, but also a renewed commitment to transparency with our users in regards to how we operate in order to increase consumer trust even further.”

Andy Holland, Interim Director of Fundraising and Marketing at Make-a-Wish Foundation said:

“We’re thrilled that JustGiving has responded to the sector’s feedback and developed this innovative tool that not only provides greater transparency but also adds value to our partnership. “The new ‘Donation Boost’ feature enables supporters to contribute to the costs of online fundraising, safe in the knowledge that their full donation will come to Make-A-Wish UK. We’re really excited to see the impact that this will have across charitable giving online.”

Donation Boost is now live across the JustGiving charity fundraising platform for all charities and their fundraisers. The launch follows GoFundMe’s scrapping of platform charges, announced in January this year.