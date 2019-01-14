JustGiving completes registration with Fundraising Regulator

JustGiving has announced that it has completed its registration with the Fundraising Regulator, which, it says, makes it the first major online giving platform to sign up to the Code of Fundraising Practice.

The giving platform has been working with the Regulator to ensure that

it provides the clearest information possible to fundraisers and donors of

their rights and responsibilities, as well as what they can expect from JustGiving in

terms of service, costs and security.

Keith Williams, General Manager of JustGiving in the UK and Ireland, said:

“JustGiving sees our continued and close partnership with the Fundraising Regulator as a fundamental way to begin to strengthen public trust in the charity sector. With the changing and deepening consumer expectations around trust and consumer experience, this will be a renewed commitment from JustGiving to our charity partners to work closely, collaboratively and openly to ensure we are providing clear guidance to donors, fundraisers and charity partners alike.

Gerald Oppenheim, Chief Executive at the Fundraising Regulator said:

“We are pleased to have JustGiving sign up to the Code of Fundraising Practice. The Code was created to ensure that the public can have trust in our sector, and with online donations continuing to grow, it is more important than ever that platforms like JustGiving commit to upholding that code. We look forward to working closely with JustGiving to do just that.”

JustGiving has also been working with charity partners since November on a consultation

process discussing how to best work together going forward and is planning to release the outcomes of this consultation in the coming months.