WWF-UK launches monthly subscription product

WWF-UK has launched a premium monthly subscription product aimed at families with children aged 6-11.

WWF‘s Amazing Planet provides fun facts and features about the natural world, combining products with immersive digital content.

Each month, subscribers to Amazing Planet will be able to explore a different part of the world, from the Arctic to the Amazon. The themed packs will contain bitesize information, activities, collectible cards and a free gift, alongside an interactive map and app – bringing children closer to the wonders of the natural world through the power of augmented reality. The app will also include regularly updated film clips, images, quizzes and interesting nature sounds, designed to engage and inspire children.

WWF has developed Amazing Planet in partnership with Kids Industries, an insight, strategy and creative agency that specialises in the family market.

It is available to buy via the WWF website with subscriptions costing £10 per month, or a one-off payment of £100 for the year. Subscribers will receive 12 packs in total, after which time they will have the option to become an ongoing WWF donor.

Kerry Blackstock, Director of Relationship Marketing at WWF, said:

“We know that young people really care about environmental issues and we hope that Amazing Planet will inspire a life-long passion for nature and wildlife, creating future advocates and change-makers that will join us on this monumental fight for our world.”

WWF-UK has also recently launched its first tribute fund website, and announced late last month that it had created three virtual events in a week in collaboration with Open.